MCH celebrates first baby

Medical Center Hospital is celebrating its first delivery of 2023. Baby David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at 3:37 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces. His proud parents are Clara Soto Galindo and Cristobal Esteban Ortiz.

The Medical Center Health System Foundation and Kirby’s Kloset provided the family with several gifts, including diapers and wipes, gift cards, and a diaper bag.

MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful baby boy.