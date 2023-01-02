Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
KULR8
Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
yourbigsky.com
Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time
If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
Update: Billings woman reported missing found safe
Rachelle was last seen on Tuesday evening, at approximately 4:30 p.m., walking in the area of Two Moon and Earl Gus Park in the Heights, with her brother.
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave
Billings police are asking people to avoid the area of Division Street and 6th Avenue north Friday evening because of a man who climbed onto a rooftop. According to Sgt. Mansur, the BPD, Billings Fire and the AMR are working to rescue the man from a rooftop in that area.
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner
I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Montana's seeing more reported flu cases this year
Yellowstone County alone has seen over 1,500 flu cases since September, and influenza has sent nearly 100 people to the hospital. Three Yellowstone County residents have died.
KULR8
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend
Montana Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in both crashes that took place over the New Year's holiday.
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
yourbigsky.com
STOP, DROP & ROLL; Stay fire safe
A house fire causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and killing the family pets happened recently in Billings and it’s a reminder for us all to be fire prevention smart. Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain says the fire is still under investigation but would like everyone...
KULR8
Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Remember to Use These Up In the New Year, Billings
As we start the new year it's time to reset. It's time to organize. And it's time to start using all of these danged gift cards. I had quite a few in my junk drawer. And I've got a bunch that I put in my pickup recently. And it's time to start using them. It would change up my dining routine since I eat at four or five of the same places when I go out.
'I know the fate': Billings woman faces future of possible Huntington's Disease
Huntington’s Disease is a brain disease that causes deterioration in a person’s physical, mental and emotional abilities.
Billings, Don’t Forget These Important Maintenance Priorities in 2023
We had our digital managing editor gal come in today to ask a question about car maintenance so I gave her some advice. I started thinking about some of the most neglected maintenance things that should always be taken care of but are forgotten. Tire pressure is very important, and...
yourbigsky.com
“The Old Way Made in Montana” at Babcock Theater
Are you looking for something out of the ordinary to do tonight?. Try taking in a movie based on Big Sky Country showing at the Babcock theater featuring Nic Cage. “Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner – his 12-year-old daughter in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense,” according to Babcock Theater. The movie starts at 7pm, January 6, 2023.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Comments / 4