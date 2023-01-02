As we start the new year it's time to reset. It's time to organize. And it's time to start using all of these danged gift cards. I had quite a few in my junk drawer. And I've got a bunch that I put in my pickup recently. And it's time to start using them. It would change up my dining routine since I eat at four or five of the same places when I go out.

