Billings, MT

KULR8

Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
COLUMBUS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time

If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Billings police are asking people to avoid the area of Division Street and 6th Avenue north Friday evening because of a man who climbed onto a rooftop. According to Sgt. Mansur, the BPD, Billings Fire and the AMR are working to rescue the man from a rooftop in that area.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

STOP, DROP & ROLL; Stay fire safe

A house fire causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and killing the family pets happened recently in Billings and it’s a reminder for us all to be fire prevention smart. Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain says the fire is still under investigation but would like everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Cat Country 102.9

Remember to Use These Up In the New Year, Billings

As we start the new year it's time to reset. It's time to organize. And it's time to start using all of these danged gift cards. I had quite a few in my junk drawer. And I've got a bunch that I put in my pickup recently. And it's time to start using them. It would change up my dining routine since I eat at four or five of the same places when I go out.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

“The Old Way Made in Montana” at Babcock Theater

Are you looking for something out of the ordinary to do tonight?. Try taking in a movie based on Big Sky Country showing at the Babcock theater featuring Nic Cage. “Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner – his 12-year-old daughter in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense,” according to Babcock Theater. The movie starts at 7pm, January 6, 2023.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT

