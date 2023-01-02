Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with running from police on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 33-year-old Antonio Haskins for not having his license plate illuminated on Glass Avenue and he failed to stop. He reportedly turned onto Heather Place and came to...
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
Two Men Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop for a license plate not illuminated led to drug arrests on North Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 64-year-old Samuel Balderas for his license plate not being illuminated and not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, Balderas reportedly grabbed his wallet and a bag of meth fell on his lap.
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
Missing Christian County Man Located
Authorities have located a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy had been last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He was located Friday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana and is uninjured.
Woman Injured In Thursday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on West Nashville Street in Pembroke sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Joselys Loarte was on West Nashville Street when it collided with an SUV driven by James Quarles that was turning onto West Nashville Street from Cherry Street.
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County Plan 2023 Programming
The Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County are currently planning their 2023 programming, featuring new events as well as some old favorites. Executive Director Alissa Keller said History on Tap will continue in the new year. For a new event, Keller plans to introduce a program called “Super Saturday”. The...
New Christian County Judge-Executive On Priorities For New Year
Jerry Gilliam, Judge-Executive for Christian County has a few priorities for his first four-year term in office. One of his main goals is to focus on communication with all of Christian County. Gilliam also wants to focus on housing in Christian County. Additionally, Gilliam wants to expand broadband in the...
Impeachment Resolution Filed Against Rick Boling
Embattled Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling could be adding an impeachment to the list of issues he’s facing after a resolution was filed by the Kentucky House of Representatives Wednesday to begin impeachment proceedings. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported the resolution was filed by Louisville Republican Jason Nemes,...
Christian County School Board Members Sworn In
The Christian County Board of Education is once again full, after a brief history lesson. Thursday night’s meeting started with Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self thanking Tom Bell for inviting him to perform the ceremony. Judge Self shared the history of the clause, which stems from the numerous duels...
CCPS Announces Program Funding to Support Teacher Rank Change
The Christian County Public School District has announced board approval to support a teacher Rank change program. According to a release from the district office, the program is designed to support teacher growth and retention across the district. Teachers on a continuing contract with the school district are eligible. The...
Todd County Standard Changing To Digitally Driven News
The Todd County Standard is changing to a digitally driven news format in 2023. Publisher Ryan Craig announced to News Edge Wednesday that the Todd County Standard will no longer print the weekly newspaper and will convert to a digitally driven form of delivery due to rising costs. Craig says...
