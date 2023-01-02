Read full article on original website
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns
CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
More than 20 injured when car crashes into NYC restaurant
NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant Monday.Thankfully, everyone is expected to survive.It happened on Broadway by 204th Street in Inwood.We're told two cars collided, then one lost control and slammed into the front facade of a restaurant.Police said 22 people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who suffered a broken leg.Surveillance video shows the gas station next to the restaurant. In it, you can see a silver car pull out onto Broadway. It appears the car collides with a black car, then the black car swerves off...
willmarradio.com
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
WHEC TV-10
Mother of Brittanee Drexel is suing man convicted of killing her daughter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel is suing the man who is serving a life sentence for killing her daughter. Pleckan is suing Raymond Moody for intentional infliction of emotional distress and damage. According to the lawsuit, when moody killed the Chili teen back in...
Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune Township
They say the shooting took place on Drummond Avenue.
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
Boy, 12, dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn: police
SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday. The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the […]
Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday. Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
WHEC TV-10
Mother convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her...
