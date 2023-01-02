ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns

CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
GATES, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer

A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

More than 20 injured when car crashes into NYC restaurant

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant Monday.Thankfully, everyone is expected to survive.It happened on Broadway by 204th Street in Inwood.We're told two cars collided, then one lost control and slammed into the front facade of a restaurant.Police said 22 people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who suffered a broken leg.Surveillance video shows the gas station next to the restaurant. In it, you can see a silver car pull out onto Broadway. It appears the car collides with a black car, then the black car swerves off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
willmarradio.com

Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WHEC TV-10

Mother of Brittanee Drexel is suing man convicted of killing her daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel is suing the man who is serving a life sentence for killing her daughter. Pleckan is suing Raymond Moody for intentional infliction of emotional distress and damage. According to the lawsuit, when moody killed the Chili teen back in...
CHILI, NY
CBS New York

Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 12, dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn: police

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday. The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday.  Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mother convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her...
BROOKLYN, NY

