MMH announces first baby of the year

By OA Life
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
Matias Hernandez (Courtesy Photo)

Midland Memorial Hospital would like congratulate the Flores Fuentes and Hernandez families of Midland on the birth of their new baby boy, the first child born in Midland in 2023.

Matias Hernandez was born at 12:13 a.m. to Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez, weighing 7 pounds, 1 once and 20 inches long.

The family will be presented with a gift basket full of items for the new baby and mom.

Gift basket items include a Onesie set, socks, soap set and pacifiers from Hope Chest, a program sponsored by Midland Health and Midland Memorial Foundation; Anthus Boutique gift card from Anthus; Onesie, burp rag, ball, two free classes from The Little Gym; blanket set from the Nifty Knitters of Midland; Baby’s First Ornament and gift card from Miss Cayce’s.

The gift basket was arranged by Flowerland. Midland Memorial Hospital would like to thank all those businesses and individuals for their donations to the first baby of 2023.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
