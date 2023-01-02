Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Criminal cases continue for Mid-Michigan men charged in January 6 riot
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks two years since the Janaury 6 riot, when a far-right mob breached the U.S. capitol building in the hopes of overturning the 2020 election. Since that day, Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 20 Michiganders in relation to the attack on the Capitol, including two from Genesee County.
More people come forward with complaints about Mid-Michigan contractor
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More victims are coming forward after ABC 12 exposed a contractor, who clients claim took their money and then disappeared without ever doing the work. Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties. One of the first complaints was filed by Don Fryer.
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
Body discovered in Saginaw River in March of 1973 officially identified as Vietnam veteran
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body was discovered in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago and the remains have been officially identified. On March 13, 1973, the body of a man was discovered in the river in Zilwaukee Township. He had no identification on him, but police knew he was murdered.
1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Florida (WKMG) -- A newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used. The baby box is located at Ocala’s Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn and Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn will be discussing the surrendered baby during a news conference Thursday morning.
Tawas-area man ready to have fun with $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Perfect Gift instant game from the Michigan Lottery turned out to be just that for a Tawas-area man. The 51-year-old winner claimed a $500,000 prize from the Perfect Gift instant game with a ticket purchased the night before Thanksgiving at Miners Grove on North Wilber Road in East Tawas.
