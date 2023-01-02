Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Poaching Another Big Ten Coach
On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell continued to add to the Badgers coaching staff. The latest addition not only helps Wisconsin, but also hurts a Big Ten foe. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes. "Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota co-defensive...
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach
Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday. Onlookers are...
Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job
A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were to give him an offer this upcoming offseason. ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday, citing...
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Chimdy Onoh, 4-star OT via class of 2023, reveals B1G-heavy list of finalists
Chimdy Onoh is a 4-star prospect available in the 2023 recruiting class. Though a number of prospects have already signed with their respective programs, Onoh recently dropped a list of 4 finalists. Out of the B1G, Penn State, Michigan State and Rutgers are still in the running for Onoh’s services....
Jadeveon Clowney not expecting to return: I need to be around somebody that believes in me
Jadeveon Clowney has played four consecutive seasons on one-year deals. After the Seahawks acquired him in a trade with the Texans in 2019, he went to Tennessee and then Cleveland. The edge rusher signed another one-year deal with the Browns this offseason. He expects Sunday to be his final game...
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
How Purdy, Kittle mischievously embrace Iowa college rivalry
The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection has become a 49ers touchdown machine as of late, and their on-field chemistry might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry. Purdy, the rookie quarterback, is an Iowa State alum, while his veteran tight end is a University of Iowa product. And...
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
Shanahan explains why coaching 49ers rookie QB Purdy is 'fun'
Brock Purdy has been a 49ers revelation over the past month. Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has quarterbacked San Francisco to four wins in his first four NFL starts. A vast, versatile arsenal of weapons surrounds Purdy in the 49ers' offense, from running back Christian...
A.J. Brown: We’re all excited to have Jalen Hurts back
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He may or may not have the same status for Thursday’s session. But one of his top targets sounds like he’s expecting hurts to be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Giants. “We’re...
