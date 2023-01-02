Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
If Bills-Bengals is cancelled, should Bills-Chiefs AFC title game happen at neutral site?
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As...
NBC Sports
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime. The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NBC Sports
Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job
A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were to give him an offer this upcoming offseason. ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday, citing...
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NBC Sports
Bills: Damar Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” in past 24 hours
The Bills issued an update on safety Damar Hamlin‘s condition on Thursday morning. In a statement, the team says that Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from the effects of going into cardiac arrest on the field during this week’s game against the Bengals. “Per the...
NBC Sports
Jadeveon Clowney not expecting to return: I need to be around somebody that believes in me
Jadeveon Clowney has played four consecutive seasons on one-year deals. After the Seahawks acquired him in a trade with the Texans in 2019, he went to Tennessee and then Cleveland. The edge rusher signed another one-year deal with the Browns this offseason. He expects Sunday to be his final game...
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
NBC Sports
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
NBC Sports
Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season
Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
NBC Sports
How Purdy, Kittle mischievously embrace Iowa college rivalry
The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection has become a 49ers touchdown machine as of late, and their on-field chemistry might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry. Purdy, the rookie quarterback, is an Iowa State alum, while his veteran tight end is a University of Iowa product. And...
