CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma […]

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO