Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
Police investigating alleged York County robbery of 14-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue. The victim reported that an unknown man wearing...
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
Police respond to incident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve
A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
One Person Injured In Marion Twp. Accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Marion Township early Thursday morning. State police say the one vehicle crash happened just after midnight on Eau Clair Road when 20-year-old Jason Loos of Parker drove off the road. His vehicle then hit a stump, went up an...
Police incident reported in Adams County
This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place
The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
