ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
echo-pilot.com

Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve

A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Marion Twp. Accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Marion Township early Thursday morning. State police say the one vehicle crash happened just after midnight on Eau Clair Road when 20-year-old Jason Loos of Parker drove off the road. His vehicle then hit a stump, went up an...
MARION, PA
PennLive.com

Police incident reported in Adams County

This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pedestrians struck by vehicle, injured in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place

The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy