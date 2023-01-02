Building catches fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood; 1 person displaced

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a fire at a building holding at least two apartments in Pittsburgh Sunday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 2500 block of Mission Street in South Side Slopes at around 11:344 a.m.

Firefighters say the water and fire damaged the low apartments.

One person was in the building when the fire broke out but managed to make it out of the building.

Firefighters say there were no injuries but one woman will be displaced.

It is unclear how the fire started, but investigators are working to learn its cause.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group