kscj.com
LOCAL BRIDGE HISTORICAL EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT BETTY STRONG CENTER
A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE COMBINATION AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGES OF SIOUX CITY WILL OPEN SOON AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. “SPANNING THE MISSOURI RIVER” WILL OPEN NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH WITH PLENTY OF HISTORICAL PHOTOS. THE EXHIBIT BEGINS WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF...
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
kscj.com
Briar Cliff names Kelly Boe Interim Executive Athletic Director
(Sioux City, Iowa – January 5, 2023) Briar Cliff University names Kelly Boe as Interim Executive Athletic Director, effective January 17, 2023. “Briar Cliff has been in an active search for the University’s next Athletic Director. Several have applied with interest, were interviewed, and evaluated by the search committee. However, these efforts resulted in too narrow of a pool,” said Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, Interim President of Briar Cliff University. “Boe is a former colleague of mine and is someone I have great confidence in helping lead the department during this transition. Briar Cliff University’s search for a permanent Executive Athletic Director will continue, aiming to conduct the search at a prime recruiting time in the Spring of 2023.”
kscj.com
NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE
TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
kscj.com
MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN NEBRASKA FEDERAL COURT. 23-YEAR-OLD TALIS DALE WAS SENTENCED TO SIX AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR. FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY IN MAY OF 2022, DALE INTENTIONALLY INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHED, NOT THROUGH THE CLOTHING, A 12-YEAR-OLD FEMALE.
kscj.com
IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29
THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
kscj.com
COMMITTEE WILL APPOINT NEW WOODBURY SUPERVISOR
A COMMITTEE MADE UP OF THREE WOODBURY COUNTY DEPARTMENT HEADS HAS VOTED TO APPOINT SOMEONE TO FINISH THE COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S TERM OF ROCKY DE WITT. COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, TREASURER TINA BERTRAND AND COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ALL VOTED FOR APPOINTMENT INSTEAD OF A SPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACE DEWITT, WHO WAS ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE IN NOVEMBER.
kscj.com
DUMKRIEGER WON’T SEEK NEW TERM AS WOODBURY DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN
THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL SOON HAVE A NEW LEADER. JEREMY DUMKRIEGER, THE PARTY CHAIRMAN THE PAST SIX YEARS, SAYS HE WILL NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM. DUMKRIEGER RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT IT IS TIME FOR HIM TO SUPPORT A NEW CHAIR WITH A NEW PERSPECTIVE. HE...
kscj.com
COLD MORNINGS SPUR INCREASE IN VEHICLE THEFTS
IT’S COLD IN THE MORNING AND MANY RESIDENTS ARE STARTING THEIR VEHICLES UP TO WARM THEM AND MELT SNOW AND ICE OFF THEIR WINDSHIELDS. UNFORTUNATELY, SEVERAL CARS AND TRUCKS ARE BEING LEFT UNATTENDED AND UNLOCKED. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THAT IS RESULTING IN THE...
kscj.com
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
kscj.com
CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD MEETING ON WASTEWATER PLANT’S FUTURE NEXT WEEK
A SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT WILL BE HELD NEXT WEEK. CITY STAFF AND HAZEN AND SAWYER CONSULTING WILL PRESENT FINDINGS FROM A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR A PHASED RECONSTRUCTION OF THE PLANT TO THE COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH AT 6:00 P.M. THE CITY...
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
kscj.com
CONCERNS RAISED OVER INTEGRITY OF TROSPER HOYT BUILDING
THE TROSPER HOYT BUILDING ON DOUGLAS STREET JUST NORTH OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER HAS SOME STRUCTURAL ISSUES. DISTRICT CHIEF JUDGE PATRICK TOTT SAYS THAT’S CAUSING CONCERN FOR THE COURT EMPLOYEES AND JUVENILE DETENTION STAFF WORKING THERE:. TROSPER1 OC………HOYT BUILDING. :25. JUDGE TOTT TOLD...
