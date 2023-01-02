ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

kpic

Oregon State Men still winless on the road

For the first time in the new year, Oregon State men's basketball team played in a Pac-12 conference match-up on the road at Utah. Unfortunately, the Beavers lost to the Utes 79 - 60, as OSU falls to 0-4 in games away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers found themselves behind...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward

It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season

The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Ducks welcome Sean Mapson to women's soccer staff

EUGENE, Ore. — Sean Mapson has been named assistant women’s soccer coach, head coach Graeme Abel announced on Wednesday. “We are incredibly excited to be adding Sean to our staff here at Oregon,” said Abel. “We spent a long time on the process to ensure we found someone who really fit our needs in this position and complements our current staff. Sean will not only add great expertise on the field but also build great relationships off the field with our student-athletes.”
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving

COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
COBURG, OR
kpic

Apartment catches fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
LEBANON, OR
kpic

Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
NEWPORT, OR
kpic

Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kpic

Early morning house fire in Lebanon displaces two residents

LEBANON, Ore. — Early morning Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to reports of a structure fire on the 400 block of West D Street. Fire officials dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to a single-story home, the first arriving officer reported heavy smoke showing from the residence. According to...
LEBANON, OR

