FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon Men's basketball not able to get it done on the road at Colorado
Despite the unfortunate number of injuries, the Oregon Men's basketball team has been able to stay afloat this season and remain mostly competitive on the backs of their senior class, but so far that hasn't been enough to get them a win on the road in the PAC-12. And sadly,...
Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward
It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
Oregon Zoo tiger Bernadette 'happy and healthy' after testing at OSU veterinary hospital
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Zoo's Bernadette, known as "Bernie", a 270 pound Amur tiger, recently underwent testing at Oregon State University's veterinary to determine the cause of a seizure she had over the summer. At the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine,...
Cascades Raptor Center releases red-tailed hawk back into the wild
EUGENE, Ore. — Gordon the hawk is free. Last month we reported on a red-tailed hawk found in the grille of a car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene with a broken pelvis. After making a recovery, he was released back into the wild Thursday by the Cascades Raptor Center.
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving
COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
Apartment catches fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
As students return from winter break, drivers reminded to slow down and watch for kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Melva Schumacher has been a crossing guard at Mt. Vernon Elementary in Springfield for 15 years. "I'm like the mailperson, I'm here every day no matter the weather. I love seeing the kids whether they're happy or grumpy in the morning," Schumacher says with a laugh.
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
Homelessness, housing, safety, and climate are the top concerns for the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — As the new year kicks off, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis outlined the major topics of concern in 2022 and the future goals of the city for this year. A 2022 community survey revealed the issues residents would like to see the city address homelessness, housing, climate change, and public safety.
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Early morning house fire in Lebanon displaces two residents
LEBANON, Ore. — Early morning Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to reports of a structure fire on the 400 block of West D Street. Fire officials dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to a single-story home, the first arriving officer reported heavy smoke showing from the residence. According to...
