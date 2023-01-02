Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KMBC.com
Tenants say Gladstone apartment complex is plagued with water issues
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Another resident of a Gladstone apartment complex said he’s plagued with consistent water issues in his unit. Myles Wickliffe has lived at the Northland Studios Apartments for two years. He said water seeps into his ground-floor apartment every time it rains or snow melts. Wickliffe...
KMBC.com
Big changes on the way for the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
KMBC.com
Apartment residents without water since last week still struggling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is slight progress to a water emergency at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. Unfortunately, the fix to Raymond Blanford’s water system is not enough. Wednesday, just two days after KMBC 9 Investigates got involved, a drip of hot water came from Blanford’s kitchen...
KMBC.com
New 18th and Vine pedestrian plaza will open up the area for more events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for a new pedestrian plaza at Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine District are moving forward. The plan includes pulling out curbs and sidewalks to make 18th Street from The Paseo to Woodland level. “We really started to look at being more of...
KMBC.com
De Soto city council approves final plans for Panasonic plant
DE SOTO, Kan. — The work on the newPanasonic plant in De Soto city has begun. Soon, the 9,000-acre land site will be the birthplace of new batteries for electric cars. City officials approved the Astra Enterprise Park final plan, which includes details of lots, streets, buildings, parks, and other features.
KMBC.com
Blustery and chilly conditions stick around
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. More sunshine comes into town Thursday, with highs near 40. Conditions are warmer with increasing clouds Friday and highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things get cooler over the...
KMBC.com
Blustery and chilly Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds with sunshine today. Blustery. High 41. Warmer Friday with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light rain and/or snow showers through the day. Combined snow and ice accumulations will remain below 1’’ and even nonexistent in some spots. High 39. Warmer Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. High 44. Warmer Monday with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 50. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Chance of a rain/snow mix next Thursday. High 47.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
KMBC.com
Missouri Charter School Commission may force a Kansas City-area school to close, citing low test scores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The group in charge of Missouri's charter schools may force one Kansas City area school to shut down, and they say low test scores are to blame. Administrators and staff at Genesis School on 44th Street in Kansas City point out that as a charter school, families choose to send their children there. They believe the test scores don't show the whole picture.
KMBC.com
Raytown to vote on recreational marijuana sales tax
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Voters in Raytown will soon vote on an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales. The tax will shop on April's ballot after the use of recreational marijuana goes into effect. "I don't see whether there's a 3% tax on one or the other, really...
KMBC.com
Disagreement over future of Shawnee Indian Mission ownership continues with letter describing condition of property
FAIRWAY, Kan. — The Shawnee Tribe on Wednesday added another layer to a growing dispute over the best caretaking strategy for one of the state’s oldest and most historically significant landmarks. The development could lead to strong debate in this year’s Kansas legislative session about the future ownership...
KMBC.com
Winnwood Skate Center requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult following big scare over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a big scare over the weekend, Winnwood Skate Center, near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway, is changing its policy around kids visiting. To go inside the facility, visitors must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. It’s a change that owners didn’t want to make, but understand why it needed to happen.
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
KMBC.com
After years of planning, Lathrop celebrates the opening of its large all-inclusive park
LATHROP, Mo. — A local community is finally opening its all-inclusive park after nearly four years of planning and fundraising. It's a 10,000-square-foot all-inclusive park in Lathrop, Missouri. A town of just a couple thousand people. "There was a need to replace the playground, so there was an original...
KMBC.com
Teen has life-threatening injuries after Friday afternoon shooting on Donnelly Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a teenager was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting on the south side of the city. Officers were called to the 98oo block of Donnelly Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.
KMBC.com
Have you seen Anna Marie Van Alst?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public to help locate Anna Marie Van Alst. Anna Marie was last seen in the area of East 77th Terrace and Cambell Street in September 2022. Anna Marie is 91 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs...
KMBC.com
Independence police asking for help to find man wanted for second-degree murder in December homicide
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is asking for help to locate a man wanted in connection with afatal shooting investigation. Police are looking for 18-year-old Vyshon D. Wilson. Police said detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree murder and armed criminal action against Wilson in...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo announces birth of critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros calf
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oh baby, The Kansas City Zoo is celebrating a new arrival. Officials say an eastern black rhinoceros calf was born at the zoo in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve. The calf and its mother, 15-year-old Zuri, are doing well. In a news...
KMBC.com
Organizers setting up 'entity' to handle World Cup preparations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a lot going on behind the scenes right now to get Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Organizers in Kansas City say they have a busy three years ahead of them, and they're already starting to make major moves ahead of the event.
Comments / 2