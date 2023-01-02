ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tenants say Gladstone apartment complex is plagued with water issues

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Another resident of a Gladstone apartment complex said he’s plagued with consistent water issues in his unit. Myles Wickliffe has lived at the Northland Studios Apartments for two years. He said water seeps into his ground-floor apartment every time it rains or snow melts. Wickliffe...
Big changes on the way for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
Apartment residents without water since last week still struggling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is slight progress to a water emergency at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. Unfortunately, the fix to Raymond Blanford’s water system is not enough. Wednesday, just two days after KMBC 9 Investigates got involved, a drip of hot water came from Blanford’s kitchen...
De Soto city council approves final plans for Panasonic plant

DE SOTO, Kan. — The work on the newPanasonic plant in De Soto city has begun. Soon, the 9,000-acre land site will be the birthplace of new batteries for electric cars. City officials approved the Astra Enterprise Park final plan, which includes details of lots, streets, buildings, parks, and other features.
Blustery and chilly conditions stick around

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. More sunshine comes into town Thursday, with highs near 40. Conditions are warmer with increasing clouds Friday and highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things get cooler over the...
Blustery and chilly Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds with sunshine today. Blustery. High 41. Warmer Friday with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light rain and/or snow showers through the day. Combined snow and ice accumulations will remain below 1’’ and even nonexistent in some spots. High 39. Warmer Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. High 44. Warmer Monday with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 50. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Chance of a rain/snow mix next Thursday. High 47.
Missouri Charter School Commission may force a Kansas City-area school to close, citing low test scores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The group in charge of Missouri's charter schools may force one Kansas City area school to shut down, and they say low test scores are to blame. Administrators and staff at Genesis School on 44th Street in Kansas City point out that as a charter school, families choose to send their children there. They believe the test scores don't show the whole picture.
Raytown to vote on recreational marijuana sales tax

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Voters in Raytown will soon vote on an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales. The tax will shop on April's ballot after the use of recreational marijuana goes into effect. "I don't see whether there's a 3% tax on one or the other, really...
Winnwood Skate Center requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult following big scare over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a big scare over the weekend, Winnwood Skate Center, near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway, is changing its policy around kids visiting. To go inside the facility, visitors must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. It’s a change that owners didn’t want to make, but understand why it needed to happen.
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
Have you seen Anna Marie Van Alst?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public to help locate Anna Marie Van Alst. Anna Marie was last seen in the area of East 77th Terrace and Cambell Street in September 2022. Anna Marie is 91 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs...
