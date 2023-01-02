ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Madison dentist fundraising to get AEDs across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The horrific scene that unfolded on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, has put the emergency response to such an event on the minds of many across the country. While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years.
nbc15.com

Our mild stretch continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to drier conditions this Wednesday morning, but with temperatures hovering near freezing (especially up north) there are still a few slippery spots on the roads. Temperatures will remain pretty steady today in the mid-30s for most of the region. Skies remain overcast and a few light snow showers will be possible, especially later in the day.
nbc15.com

Sunny and Mild Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light flurries will continue for the rest of today, and possibly into the early morning Friday. The culprit continues to be that very slow-moving low pressure system. We haven’t really seen any significant accumulation from this system, but across west central WI and also northern IL, ½ to 2″ has been reported in the last 24 hours.
cwbradio.com

DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
B100

It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin

It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
nbc15.com

DHS, Jefferson Co. officials encourage homeowners to test for radon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department are urging residents to test their homes during January for radon throughout National Radon Action Month. Jefferson Co. officials said radon, a scentless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can get...
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
97X

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
northernnewsnow.com

First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
95.5 FM WIFC

Winter Storm Expected This Week

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The National Weather Service is warning of a potential wintery mess to start the new year. Forecasters are calling for a winter storm to begin moving through Wisconsin Monday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing everything from rain to freezing rain and snow depending on your location.
