This Moonlit Dinner Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Wisconsin
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Wisconsin, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and rivers from this train that runs throughout northern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Madison dentist fundraising to get AEDs across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The horrific scene that unfolded on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, has put the emergency response to such an event on the minds of many across the country. While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years.
nbc15.com
Our mild stretch continues
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to drier conditions this Wednesday morning, but with temperatures hovering near freezing (especially up north) there are still a few slippery spots on the roads. Temperatures will remain pretty steady today in the mid-30s for most of the region. Skies remain overcast and a few light snow showers will be possible, especially later in the day.
nbc15.com
Sunny and Mild Weekend Ahead
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light flurries will continue for the rest of today, and possibly into the early morning Friday. The culprit continues to be that very slow-moving low pressure system. We haven’t really seen any significant accumulation from this system, but across west central WI and also northern IL, ½ to 2″ has been reported in the last 24 hours.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
nbc15.com
Maple Tree Supper Club gives update on timeline for reopening after fire
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland told customers that it’s hopeful it will be able to reopen this summer following a large fire that broke out at the restaurant last year. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the restaurant said it was “alive and doing...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
nbc15.com
DHS, Jefferson Co. officials encourage homeowners to test for radon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department are urging residents to test their homes during January for radon throughout National Radon Action Month. Jefferson Co. officials said radon, a scentless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can get...
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
northernnewsnow.com
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
95.5 FM WIFC
Winter Storm Expected This Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The National Weather Service is warning of a potential wintery mess to start the new year. Forecasters are calling for a winter storm to begin moving through Wisconsin Monday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing everything from rain to freezing rain and snow depending on your location.
