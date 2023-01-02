ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mdlottery.com

Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win

Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
FREDERICK, MD
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man accused of fatally shooting friend sentenced to prison

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while they were drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has been sentenced to prison. Rodney Lamont McClendon was sentenced Dec. 14 to serve seven and half to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter for the shooting death of Gregory Fairly, court records show.
YPSILANTI, MI
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Kadiatu Sesay was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the area of Sheffield Manor Ct. Sesay is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bathrobe, with unknown clothing underneath. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadiatu Sesay is asked to call the police The post 16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD

