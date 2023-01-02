Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.5: Two four-star Maryland football signees play in Under Armour All-America Game
Maryland football four-star signees Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The Under Armour All-America game allows the nation's top college football recruits to go head-to-head against each other before beginning their collegiate careers. Walker is one of the Terps’ biggest names in...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan men struggle in MAC basketball opening loss
Just days after having his best performance as a collegiate player, Emoni Bates’ showing on Tuesday wasn’t enough to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team secure a win. The Ypsilanti native scored a career-high 36 points in a loss to South Carolina on Friday but shot...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 3
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
WILX-TV
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Man accused of fatally shooting friend sentenced to prison
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while they were drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has been sentenced to prison. Rodney Lamont McClendon was sentenced Dec. 14 to serve seven and half to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter for the shooting death of Gregory Fairly, court records show.
16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Kadiatu Sesay was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the area of Sheffield Manor Ct. Sesay is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bathrobe, with unknown clothing underneath. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadiatu Sesay is asked to call the police The post 16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
