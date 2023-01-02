Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KIII TV3
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for he baby.
Local sports club holds benefit to support the family of 11-year-old killed on New Year's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is continuing to show support for the family of Amethyst Sistine Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
texasbreaking.com
Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil
Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
Adam Drive house fire update
Since the fatal fire, the family has been picking up the pieces and sorting through the aftermath. This New Year, the family still has to figure out how to get back on their feet.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Yahoo Sports
Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made
A man was fatally shot at a Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve, but police have not yet made arrests. Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.
Locals are taking interest in raising backyard chickens
More people are learning about raising chickens as a way to combat the rising prices of eggs at the supermarket
Potential rise of respiratory illnesses following holidays
On a national level, health experts say they expect to see a rise of respiratory illnesses in the New Year, following all of the holiday gatherings.
Nuance in Cinemark policy will let "Popcorn Guy's" dad benefit from GoFundMe
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi movie theater employee Jason Grosboll is a star. After going viral on TikTok in December for being a popcorn-pouring phenom, he got a shoutout from Henry Winkler and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was invited to make popcorn for the stars at the Oscars.
ccbiznews.com
New rules for Nueces County game rooms
Effective Jan. 2, 2023, game room owners will operate under new mandates approved by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in May 2022. Game rooms have long been a gray area in Texas with their eight-liner machines or computers that resemble slot machines. Thus far, game rooms have maneuvered around state laws against casino gambling, either by not offering cash payouts or by selling players a product (music downloads, for example) to gain access to the machine. The courts and the voters will determine their ultimate legality.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi renters see noticeable price hike this year, property expert says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rent prices are going up, both for long-term living as well as short-term vacation rentals. Those increases, however, don't appear to be deterring permanent residents. "The increases in rent I believe is because of our property values have risen so much over the last two...
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
Joseph Tejeda gets new counsel after his lawyer asks to be taken off case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney's Office representatives have confirmed that Eric Perkins, the attorney of record for capital murder suspect Joseph Tejeda, has asked to be removed as Tejeda's lawyer. The judge hearing the case, Manuel Banales, has granted that request, and Kingsville lawyer Sam Fugate...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Officials identify man found dead inside home in Mathis following standoff
Officials were able to enter the home in Mathis at about 4 p.m., where they found the man had killed himself.
