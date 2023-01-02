ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers

The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley. Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing...
Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup of two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws in the period, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023

Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...

