Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why
Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
KTNV
AP sources: NFL will not resume suspended Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin hospitalized
(AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league...
TCU-Georgia: Sights and scene from College Football Playoff
Trying to win it all, the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs meet Monday night in Los Angeles.
Report: Vic Fangio is Sean Payton's 'preferred choice' for defensive coordinator
Sean Payton might be on the verge of returning to the NFL, and his next team will have to compensate the New Orleans Saints (likely with a first-round pick) to acquire the coach. If Payton does return to the NFL as a head coach, his “preferred choice” for defensive coordinator...
Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers
The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley. Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing...
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk
Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup of two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws in the period, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
Brady & McDaniels Patriots Reunion? Raiders Rumor
The Las Vegas Raiders are shopping for a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Patriots ex Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023.
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
