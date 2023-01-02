Patriots-Dolphins Notebook: Kyle Dugger, Tyquan Thornton Save Pats Playoffs Push

New England remains in the postseason race with their 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Week 17.

FOXBORO — Hard to believe as it may be, the New England Patriots are entering the final week of the 2022 regular season holding the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot.

Say what?

Surely, you can’t be serious.

After all, the national narrative had all but written New England out of the postseason, while the naysayers within the fanbase were convinced that that the team could never possibly win a game with a subpar coaching staff and a quarterback to which they equate with refuse.

Well, as Airplane’s Dr. Rumack would say, “I am serious, and … well, you know the rest . ”

Pats quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of 33 for 203 yards, with two touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers to help the Patriots (8-8) defeat the Miami Dolphins (8-8) 23-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Safety Kyle Dugger intercepted Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovaiola) and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter. With the victory, the Pats snapped a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals, and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Offense Observations:

For all of the criticism hurled at Jones in recent days, the 24-year-old turned in an efficient performance on Sunday. Having completed of 60 percent of his passes against Miami, the second-year starter now sports a 66.5 completion percentage through his first two seasons. If that number stands, it will be the second-highest in a quarterback’s first two NFL seasons behind the 68.2 completion percentage Joe Burrow recorded in 2020 and 2021.

It may have taken the turn of the calendar year to make it happen, but the budding connection between Jones and rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton could be fun to watch in the future. The Baylor product had two receptions of more than 20 yards with a 24-yard pass from Jones in the first quarter, as well as a 29-yard reception in the third quarter. For a team which has largely been devoid of the deep ball, Thornton hauled in the two longest receptions of his young career on New Year’s Day. His previous best was a 21-yard reception at Cleveland on Oct. 16. All in all, Thornton finished with three receptions for a team-leading 60 yards, and was arguably the catalyst for New England’s offensive awakening against the Dolphins.

Defense Observations:

New England entered Week 17 with the daunting task of attempting to contain Miami’s prolific pass-catching tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The pair of receivers are no stranger to the big play, by virtue of their impressive speed and ability to create separation. However, the Patriots effectively used packages of four safeties consisting of team captain Devin McCourty and strong siders Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips, who also saw time at hybrid linebacker. With the Pats cornerback stable largely depleted for this game, the Pats succeeded in attempting to keep Miami from creating long, sustained drives. They also held Hill and Waddle to a combined seven catches with zero touchdowns.

The afternoon’s standout moment belonged to Dugger, who continues to establish himself as a cornerstone of the Pats defense. On his second-half interception of Bridgewater, Dugger showcased his athleticism and field awareness in returning it for the score. It was Dugger’s third defenisve touchdown of the season, making him the first Patriot since 1970 to earn that feat. It was also New England’s seventh defensive touchdown, setting a new franchise record. Once again, New England’s defense sparked the turnaround, and … per usual, Dugger was at the center of the action.

Injury Update:

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley jogged off on his own power after a collision in the third quarter. Bentley missed a series before re-entering the game.

Meyers left with a shoulder injury following his fourth-quarter touchdown. The Pats top wideout was declared by the team as ‘questionable’ to return. His status was not updated prior to the end of the game. Still, he told reporters following the game that he does not consider his status for Week 18 to be in jeopardy.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones walked off on his own power after being shaken up late in the fourth quarter. Like Meyers, Jones indicated that he will “fight through” the undisclosed injury.

Up Next:

The Patriots will travel to Western New York to take on the AFC East Champions, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday, Jan 8 at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is currently set at 1 p.m. ET, yet may be subject to change.

