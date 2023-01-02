ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, KS

gardnernews.com

Local leaders share their plans for 2023

Another new year is upon us, and The Gardner News asked area leaders what their hopes and goals were for the local community they serve. I hope to continue the progress we have made with great commercial and residential projects throughout the community. I want our downtown to continue its revitalization with a goal of two new commercial businesses for 2023. And of course, I look forward to the completion of Main Street!
GARDNER, KS
gardnernews.com

‘Treecycle’ your natural holiday tree, greenery

The holidays are over and it’s time to take down your natural holiday tree, wreath and garland. You can give them a second life by recycling them through free services. Only natural holiday trees and greenery are accepted for recycling. All decorations (lights, ornaments, garland, tinsel, etc.), stands and plastic bags must be removed.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Rita Marie Corbit

Rita Marie Corbit

Rita Marie Corbit, 79, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 with Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856- 7111. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kansas. Burial at St. Columbia Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be made to www.brucefuneralhome.com.
GARDNER, KS

