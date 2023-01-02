Read full article on original website
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
Lawmakers set to discuss changes to the Texas education system
SAN ANTONIO--As state lawmakers make their way back to Austin next week, many eyes are on education -- and the money behind it. Here's what you need to know heading into this session, and what it could mean for your child's school. Advocates say each year there are about a...
Survey shows H-E-B is in the top list of most trusted grocery store
SAN ANTONIO – When doing our weekly grocery shopping, everyone has their preferred place to go, but for a Texan, H-E-B is the place to go. BrandSpark International rated the top 5 most trusted grocery retailers, and H-E-B came out at the top of the list. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082...
