Why Emily Choi From Chicago Med Looks So Familiar
The NBC drama "Chicago Med" — part of the popular "One Chicago" franchise alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." — follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors and nurses who work in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series has an ensemble cast, focusing on a slew of various characters — and with nearly a decade of seasons under its belt, the show has seen its fair share of cast and character switch-ups. Some of the major players include emergency medicine doctor Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), emergency room chief resident Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), chief of services Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and chief charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett).
Chicago Med Fans Are Happy For Dr. Charles' New Romance
Contains spoilers for Season 8, Episode 10 of "Chicago Med" NBC's "Chicago Med" is a show that pivots between drama and tension-filled medical interventions at breakneck speed. But the series has also become known for its romantic pairings over eight seasons, with super fans having their own favorite pairings. Season 8 gave viewers an emotion-filled return to "Chexton" as Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) reunited after a long interval apart. The power couple rekindled their heartwarming romance and eventually tied the knot in an emotional, bittersweet wedding ceremony that also marked Dr. Choi's official exit from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Chexton may be gone once again — albeit, with a happy ending this time — but there is still no shortage of romance arond the corner in the "Chicago Med" repertoire.
Whatever Happened To Todd From That '70s Show?
Todd (Christopher Masterson) appeared in two episodes in season 4 of "That '70s Show" — "Leo Loves Kitty" and "Jackie's Cheese Squeeze." But he was a vital part of the plot, as Jackie (Mila Kunis) kissing Todd was one of the final nails in the coffin of Jackie and Kelso's relationship that ultimately ended in the season 4 finale. Masterson is probably best known for his role as older brother Francis on "Malcolm in the Middle."
Why Michael From Will Trent Looks So Familiar
It's only the first week of January, and already we have a contender for best new show of the year. ABC's "Will Trent" premiered on the third day of 2023, bringing Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel series to life for the first time. If you haven't caught the first two episodes yet, the series follows a detective for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who was abandoned at birth and grew up in the state's foster care system, giving him a unique perspective on his cases. So far, the critics agree that "Will Trent" is one of the most unique shows on TV, with Decider comparing it to an old-school, character-driven detective show in the vein of "Monk," "Psych," or "Rizzoli & Isles."
Why Lord Lyman Beesbury From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
Over the course of the first season of "House of the Dragon," the main characters find themselves on opposing sides between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the named heir to the Iron Throne, and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the second wife of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Where Rhaenyra's supporters believe in her claim, the "Greens" believe that Alicent's son, Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), should inherit Westeros.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Is Luke Kleintank Leaving FBI: International?
Although Dick Wolf's "FBI: International" (the latest spin-off of his incredibly popular "FBI" franchise) is only in its 2nd season on air, it seems as though the series might already be dealing with some major casting changes — particularly in reference to the series' main character, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Chicago Fire Fans Are Really Feeling Casey's Absence In The 2023 Premiere
Contains spoilers for Season 11, Episode 10 of "Chicago Fire" Since its premiere on NBC in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has seen numerous cast departures and new arrivals. Actor contracts expire with no interest in renewal, creative development strategies see certain players written out of the show, and many other reasons typically cause this. In the first show that helped define the ethos of the "One Chicago" franchise, Jesse Spencer's exit from the series in the fall of 2021 is arguably the biggest. As Captain Matthew Casey, Spencer imbued his role with stoicism and charisma since the very beginning of the program. The loss of his character was not expressed as final, since he did appear in the Season 10 finale, which makes it seem like Spencer is open to possible brief appearances (via NBC).
Yellowstone Fans Are Divided Over Jimmy's Season 5 Return
As Paramount's neo-Western-soap "Yellowstone" continues to ride rough-shod over its time-slot competition (per The Hollywood Reporter), fans were treated to the reappearance of former-meth-cook-turned-ranch-hand Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) in the Season 5 mid-season finale. With a backstory on the series showing Jimmy as a thief and drug dealer owing some...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Think Stabler's Absence In The 2023 Premiere Makes No Sense
Contains spoilers for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24, Episode 10 ("Jumped In") How long are they really going to keep this Bensler thing over our heads? The 2023 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" saw our beloved Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) brutally attacked by members of the BX9 gang in front of her young son. She insists on staying home with Noah (Ryan Buggle), but protocol mandates she must get checked out at the hospital.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Chicago Fire Got Some Backlash From Real Firefighters When The Show First Premiered
There are many reasons why firefighters are often referred to as heroes. As civilians flee burning buildings for safety, these first responders are running toward the danger, fully aware that they might not make it out alive. It's a serious job, one that's been spotlighted on NBC's "Chicago Fire" since its premiere in October 2012.
Jesse Lee Soffer Thinks Chicago PD's Moral Ambiguities Are The Show's Greatest Strength
In a genre as crowded as the police procedural, it can be difficult to stand out. Not to mention, it's loaded with favorites like "NCIS" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and there's only so much time in the day for audiences to watch. Nevertheless, relative newcomer to the scene "Chicago P.D." has more than made a name for itself with ease. Since it premiered in 2014, the "Chicago Fire" spin-off has thoroughly entertained audiences everywhere, resulting in it reaching 10 seasons and churning out around 200 episodes (and counting) for its ever-expanding fanbase to enjoy.
The Stranger Things Cast Will Reportedly Get Huge Pay Bumps For Season 5
"Stranger Things" is getting ready to go out with a bang with its upcoming fifth and final season, as fans will witness the payoff to the eight-year-long journey they have remained invested in through all its ups and downs. For the actors involved in the acclaimed sci-fi horror show, that payoff is looking greener than ever.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles
Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Stephen Amell's Green Arrow Will Don His Hood One Last Time In The Final Season Of The Flash
When The CW came out with a little show called "Arrow," no one could have imagined just how far it would go. It wasn't the first time the network dabbled with superheroes, and "Arrow" felt like a continuation of what had been accomplished before. It followed a young, attractive Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) who would eventually take on various mantles as the protector of Star City, eventually settling on Green Arrow.
Mila Kunis Confessed To Stealing A Set Prop From That '70s Show
With the Netflix reboot, "That '90s Show," on the horizon, fans are looking back at the classic sitcom that came before it, "That '70s Show." It follows the adventures of Wisconsin youth as they try to find themselves and make it in the world in the turbulent decade of the 1970s. The group of friends hangs out in Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) basement, which he lovingly calls the "Batcave." The basement acts as the gang's clubhouse where they can hang out and ... watch TV.
David Harbour Just Wants Hopper To Be Happy At The End Of Stranger Things
"Stranger Things" is a show that has put its characters through the wringer over the years as the children of Hawkins, Indiana face off against the demonic forces of the Upside-Down. From the unpeeling, razor-toothed maw of Season 1's Demogorgon to the Machiavellian machinations of Season 4's Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the hit Netflix show's villains, both supernatural and scientific, have raised literal hell against a group of kids who wish they could just go back to playing Dungeons and Dragons.
