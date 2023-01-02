BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department is helping a fellow officer get back on his feet after his home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night. According to the department, Officer Baker and his wife returned home and found it engulfed in flames. Along with losing everything in their home, the couple also lost four of their dogs who they loved like children.

