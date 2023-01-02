Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire
Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Blood donations in need across Upstate. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Car crashes...
Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m. Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction. The Subaru […]
FOX Carolina
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
FOX Carolina
Upstate officer loses 4 beloved dogs, home in fire, police say
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department is helping a fellow officer get back on his feet after his home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night. According to the department, Officer Baker and his wife returned home and found it engulfed in flames. Along with losing everything in their home, the couple also lost four of their dogs who they loved like children.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
2 hit by vehicle along US-29 in Spartanburg Co.
Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
WYFF4.com
New restaurant coming to Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new restaurant that says it celebrates the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean will soon open in Greenville County. Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has signed a development agreement with new franchisees Charles Garcia and Rogan Martin, according to a release Wednesday. The pair plans...
FOX Carolina
Cardiac Arrest Survivor Speaks on Experience
Political Scholar Dr. James Warner with Clemson University talks about the historic vote for Speaker of the House. The Greenville County coroner confirms a person has been hit and killed by a train near Moore and Able Street in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Car crashes into building in Walhalla
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. The crash happened in Boiling Springs. Numerous animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office and animal control responded to 4 animal cruelty cases in just 8 days. Anderson Co. changing approach towards...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Family bucket list for 2023
As a new year begins, it’s time to make plans to maximize your time with family, and experience new adventures. Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shared some bucket list ideas that will take you through every season. You can read more about this topic on Kidding Around Greenville’s...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Lydia Fowler, a 36-year-old who went missing recently. Deputies said Fowler is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding Fowler...
FOX Carolina
Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to four milt-animal cruelty cases in eight days. On Dec. 8, deputies said six dogs were removed from a home on Captain Guy Street in Clinton after deputies saw their ribs and spines protruding, no access to drinkable water or water at all and no access to shelter in freezing temperatures.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
Comments / 8