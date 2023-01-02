Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
theScore
NBA Podcast: Zion's injury, Nets' surge
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. How can the Pelicans survive without Zion (again)?. Will New Orleans eventually struggle to reintegrate both Williamson and Brandon Ingram into its offense?. What's behind Brooklyn's two-way turnaround?. Bask in the...
theScore
Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
theScore
Heat's Duncan Robinson out 1 month with torn finger ligament
Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson will undergo surgery Wednesday for his injured finger and will be out for a month, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Ultimately, you've got to make a decision," Robinson said about the surgery, according to Winderman. A second medical opinion revealed...
theScore
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the...
theScore
Durant: My summer trade request avoided in-season distraction
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant says his June trade request hasn't turned out to be detrimental to his team's success. Durant insists the timing of his request was different from that of other stars, so even though the Nets held on to him, his actions never became a distraction for his teammates.
theScore
Without Embiid, 76ers push past Pacers 129-126 in OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He...
theScore
Spurs' Vassell to undergo knee surgery, out indefinitely
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee next week, the team announced Thursday, according to Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. The ailment forced Vassell to miss three of the Spurs' last four contests. The team will provide updates on his...
theScore
Trends to watch in 2023: Why offensive rebounding is back in style
Now that it's 2023, we’re looking at some stylistic trends that are starting to take hold in the NBA, which could define the league in the calendar year to come. First up: offensive rebounding. It's no secret the NBA's offensive environment is completely bananas right now. There are a...
The 9-Yard Line: One more game left in a long Bears’ season
CHICAGO – It’s been a long week for everyone in the NFL, including the Bears, due to the concern of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It’s been a long season for Matt Ebeflus’ team thanks to a changed roster, two mid-season trades, and a number of injuries late that have led to a nine-game losing streak. […]
theScore
LeBron, Durant leading All-Star fan vote
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the first update of fan voting ahead of the 2023 All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday. James is followed by reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry and MVP candidate Luka Doncic as the Western Conference's leading vote-getters. In...
theScore
Mobley's late jumper lifts Cavs past Suns
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley couldn't remember the last time he made a winning shot. He'll never forget his first one in the NBA. Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the slumping Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight.
theScore
Thunder deal Celtics stunning 33-point defeat without SGA
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's top scorer was out, so everybody pitched in to make things work. Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the...
theScore
Bulls use balanced attack to end Nets' 12-game winning streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic...
theScore
Suns' Bridges: I told Mitchell 'don't try to come get 80' against us
Mikal Bridges hopes Donovan Mitchell has a quieter night against the Phoenix Suns than he did in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Ahead of Wednesday's game, Bridges warned Mitchell against trying to improve upon his 71-point performance. "I sent him a lot of...
theScore
Harbaugh amid reported NFL interest: 'I think I will be coaching Michigan'
Jim Harbaugh doesn't plan to ditch Michigan amid recent rumors linking him to NFL head coaching vacancies. "Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel and Connor Lomis. Reports in December suggested multiple NFL teams were...
theScore
Vezina Trophy Rankings: Vasilevskiy joins the mix as top 3 gets shake-up
Welcome to the third in-season edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy Rankings. Only one goalie remains in the same spot as December's list, while a veteran debutant and a brand new No. 1 candidate shake things up. Each of our candidates have been scorching hot over the past few weeks...
theScore
Balance has brought Packers to brink of playoffs
It's hard to explain the Green Bay Packers' season, but the mere fact they're facing a win-and-in situation is rather stunning. Let's not forget that fans were asking if Jordan Love should get the nod over Aaron Rodgers just five weeks ago after a prime-time loss to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving weekend.
theScore
Norris Trophy Rankings: Morrissey enters the mix
Welcome to the fourth edition of theScore's 2022-23 Norris Trophy Rankings and the third in-season version. New rankings are published once a month throughout the campaign. These rankings focus on analytics and the all-around ability of defensemen rather than just points or reputation. xGF% = the share of expected goals...
theScore
Lions' Elliott: Packers, Rodgers 'don't respect us'
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott can't wait to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's highly anticipated NFC North clash. "They don't respect us. A-Rod doesn't respect us, that team doesn't respect us," Elliott said Friday, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. "We're used to being...
theScore
Hart Trophy Rankings: McDavid dominating with video-game numbers
Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023, the Hart Trophy race is really heating up. The leading MVP candidate is playing like a man possessed, even by his lofty standards. But the intrigue arises when considering who the other finalists should be. Some impact players, like Tage Thompson and Sidney Crosby, might've cracked the list if not for those with stronger cases - or in the example of the former, if his team were more firmly in the playoff hunt.
