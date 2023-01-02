Read full article on original website
FHP: Woman with walker killed in hit-and-run; search ongoing for driver
MANGO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a woman with a walker before driving away from the scene. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 92 in Hillsborough County. Troopers say a car — likely a...
Woman killed in high-speed crash on I-75 in Seffner
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Seffner Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Deputies: Investigation ongoing after husband, wife found dead in Wimauma
WIMAUMA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead inside their house Friday morning. According to the agency, deputies responded to a house off Crystal Waters Drive in Wimauma after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Woman charged in crash that killed Charlotte County deputy denied bond
Prosecutors said Smith was driving drunk when she crashed into deputy Taylor and killing him in November.
Couple hit, killed by car while crossing Gulf Boulevard
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Two pedestrians were hit and killed Tuesday evening when they entered a lane of oncoming traffic on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Deputies say 61-year-old Brian Allen and 63-year-old Jane Allen...
No charges, no job after Pinellas deputy found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Police Officer Resigns Following Arrest by HCSO
Off-duty officer allegedly crashed squad car while driving while intoxicated. Officer Gregory Nelsen, a Plant City police officer was placed on administrative leave after being involved in an off-duty crash while he was allegedly intoxicated. The single vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 24 at Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road in Riverview. Nelson, while on his way to an extra duty job and the sole occupant in his assigned Plant City Police Department vehicle, veered off the road into a ditch. He was uninjured in the crash.
fox13news.com
Two pedestrians killed in St. Pete Beach crash, Pinellas County deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County deputies said. Gulf Boulevard is currently closed between 44th Avenue and 46th Avenue, according to St. Pete Beach officials. Deputies with the Pinellas County...
Gulf Boulevard fatal crash highlights need for safety on Pinellas Co. roadway
Gulf Boulevard is one of the worst roadways for pedestrians, according to safety organizations. Yet, numbers from the state show the roadway is seeing fewer fatalities now compared to 5 years ago.
Deputies: Man killed in Lake Wales crash after he was thrown off ATV
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies say that a 36-year-old man was killed on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, in Lake Wales during a crash that caused him to be thrown away from the ATV he was driving. Law enforcement arrived at around 3:20 a.m. on Lake Kotsa Drive where...
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for New Year's Day park shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting another teen on New Year's Day at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Family shaken after 27 bullets hit home during the night
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales family was left terrified after bullets came flying into their home in the middle of the night. Polk County deputies say they collected 37 bullets scattered around the property and 27 of them hit the home. It all happened Monday around 3...
WSVN-TV
Manatee County deputy administers CPR to sergeant experiencing heart attack
(WSVN) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hailed a hero after brushing off some old skills during a medical emergency. Sergeant Brett Getman is lucky to be alive after he suffered a heart attack on the job. “I know I have a second chance at this life,...
‘Ever try saying no to a bloodhound?’ Bradenton K9 throws tantrum over new toy
Ruff day? The Bradenton Police Department shared an adorable video showing their own Tracking Search and Rescue K9, Liberty, being a bit overdramatic when she didn't get her way.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Venice. Deputies say Polina Belousov was at a friend’s home around 12:30 in the morning on Wednesday when she said that she didn’t want to go home.
Pinellas Park man stole $600K from employer in 11 year long scheme, police say
A man from Pinellas Park was accused of stealing over $600,000 from his employer in an alleged scheme that had been going on since 2013.
Bay News 9
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
