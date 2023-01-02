ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Plant City Police Officer Resigns Following Arrest by HCSO

Off-duty officer allegedly crashed squad car while driving while intoxicated. Officer Gregory Nelsen, a Plant City police officer was placed on administrative leave after being involved in an off-duty crash while he was allegedly intoxicated. The single vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 24 at Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road in Riverview. Nelson, while on his way to an extra duty job and the sole occupant in his assigned Plant City Police Department vehicle, veered off the road into a ditch. He was uninjured in the crash.
PLANT CITY, FL
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Venice. Deputies say Polina Belousov was at a friend’s home around 12:30 in the morning on Wednesday when she said that she didn’t want to go home.
VENICE, FL
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
BRADENTON, FL
