Oceanside, CA

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Oceanside apartment building; no injuries reported

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A suspected drunken driver crashed into an Oceanside apartment building and damaged one of the units Sunday afternoon, police said.

There were people inside the unit on Windrift Way south of Canon Road when the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m., said Oceanside police Lt. John McKean. None of the residents was injured, nor was was the driver.

The driver, an adult man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Vista Detention Center, McKean said.

The damage to the apartment unit did not appear to be structural, according to the lieutenant.

