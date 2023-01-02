ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect in New Year’s Eve machete attack on New York police officers expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
KTVZ

January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack

On the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot, one of the first rioters to enter the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars. In handing down the sentence, District Judge Timothy Kelly said the events of January 6 were a “national disgrace” noting that the mob “snapped our previously unbroken tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. We can’t get that back.”
KTVZ

Theophilus London reunited with family after being reported missing

Rap artist and musician Theophilus London has been found after being reported missing by his family, according to Los Angeles police. “Mr. London was located in good condition and reunited with his family,” the LAPD told CNN in a statement Thursday. The artist’s family said London, 35, from Trinidad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy