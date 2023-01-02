ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAHnP_0k0c8PiQ00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians.

Minimum wage increases

The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018.

Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents per hour for the past seven years. This is the last year.

The new minimum wage is over $4 more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which has not changed since 2009.

Several other states are also raising their minimum wages. According to CNN reports, over 8.5 million workers will see raises due the increased minimum wages.

Missouri's minimum wage does not apply to public employers, meaning those in retail or service businesses. Employees who work for tip must be paid at least half the minimum wage per hour.

Income tax cuts

The largest income tax cuts in state history go into effect in 2023.

A bill was passed and signed into law during the 2022 special legilsative session that reduces income tax for Missourians. The top rate will drop from 5.3% to 4.95% this month.

The income-tax cut is expected to cost the state about $1 billion, according to lawmakers' estimates. Critics say it will strip from the state money that would be well spent on social programs and the cuts will mainly benefit the wealthy, while some Republicans wanted to see further cuts.

Wayfair taxes

A tax on internet goods bought from out-of-state retailers was approved by voters in Columbia and Boone County . The tax is known as the Wayfair Tax.

The United States Supreme Court set the percent for an internet sales tax in South Dakota v. Wayfair . The court ruled states can tax out-of-state e-commerce companies.

An additional 1.75% for Boone County residents and 2% for Columbia residents will be added to things bought online from out of Missouri.

Homeless camping on state land

Starting Jan. 1, it is a misdemeanor to sleep on state land, such as under a highway or in a state park. After a warning, violators could face up to 15 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Political subdivisions, which can be cities or counties, have to enforce the law or they may lose access to state funds for homeless shelters.

Lawsuits have challenged the law claiming it violates the single-subject rule, as it was tacked onto a bill about political subdivisions.

Columbia city leaders said the city does not recieve federal funding for its homeless shelters, and Jefferson City Police said it prefers to connect homeless people with resources than arrest them.

The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 5

Guest
4d ago

15 days in jail might sound good to some homeless people. That’s 15 days of food and shelter🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(1)
6
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Teacher Pay Raises Based On Performance?

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a budget last year to help increase teacher pay. Lawmakers will be asked again this year to boost those salaries but getting a raise could be based on performance. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says lawmakers should provide a baseline for...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022

We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT, MSHP bring awareness to human trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Transportation announced in separate press releases on Friday that they will participate in a trafficking awareness initiative next week. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, MoDOT said. “Human trafficking remains a The post MoDOT, MSHP bring awareness to human trafficking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new study by the Missouri State Medical Association highlights the growing trend in fentanyl deaths in Missouri. The study shows there was an increase in the number of deadly opioid overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. This is according the study published in Missouri Medicine, the journal of the Missouri State The post Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts.  House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE
WHO 13

UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri

UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1

Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues.   MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gov. Parson brings in legislative session with prayer breakfast

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Michael Parson helped kick off the 2023 legislative session in Jefferson City Thursday morning. The governor hosted the annual prayer breakfast at the Capitol Plaza Hotel from 7:30 until 9 a.m. On Wednesday, state lawmakers returned to the State Capitol for the first day of the legislative session. House leadership The post Gov. Parson brings in legislative session with prayer breakfast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Transportation projects selected for state’s cost-share program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Wednesday approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under the state’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri Department of Economic Development selected the projects with the goal of building partnerships with local The post Transportation projects selected for state’s cost-share program appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy