Read full article on original website
Related
kalw.org
Sunday Premiere
Tune in for the maiden broadcast of Fog City Blues on Sunday afternoons with a celebration of the birthday of Tampa Red, Elvis Presley, and David Bowie – January 8 at 4 pm. Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
kalw.org
Sights & Sounds: Jenee Darden and Porfirio Rangel's New Year's Picks
Getting more exercise is one of Porfirio's goals for the new year. He chose the San Franciso gem Lands End for its hiking trails and beautiful scenery. One of his favorite things to see at Lands End is the Sutro Bath ruins. He says it looks like something out of a long-lost city in an an "Indiana Jones" movie.
kalw.org
Another major storm batters Bay Area
The impacts of the “bomb cyclone” that hit the Bay Area is still being felt. About 100,000 customers were without power last night. Most were on the Peninsula, which has 41,001 customers affected. Power was cut to more than 6,500 customers in San Francisco. More than 19,000 lost power in the North Bay, another 15,000 in the East Bay and about 17-thousand in the South Bay.
kalw.org
San Franciscans stock up on sandbags, as major storm hits Bay Area
“At the corner of Kansas and Marin, down near Potrero Hill, I’m outside San Francisco Public Works, in a long, long, long line of cars that are here, with people trying to get sandbags. “You have to be a San Francisco resident. And the line was here from about...
kalw.org
Bay Area braces for second powerful rainstorm in as many weeks
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and a high wind advisory throughout the Bay Area, with the storm expected to increase in intensity throughout the day. It is already having a widespread impact. Local governments across the region are bracing for the storm, which is being driven...
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
Comments / 0