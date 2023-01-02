Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/5 – High Wind Warnings Continue: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines, Power Outage At Medford Airport Delays Some Flights
..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
kptv.com
Gusty east wind, more rain later today
Good morning! It’s a cool & breezy start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Similar to Tuesday, spotty light showers are still passing through the metro area around 3:00 A.M. Most of the showers should taper off by sunrise. The big story today will be a strengthening east wind. The gustiest wind will impact the western Columbia River Gorge and the central/east metro area. At times, gusts will exceed 65 mph in the western Gorge. Peak gusts on the east side of the metro area could reach 50+ mph. Elsewhere in the metro area, gusts should be in the ballpark of 30-45 mph. Basically the farther away you’re located from the Gorge, the lighter the wind should be. East winds will also impact much of the coastline, as well as the higher slopes of our mountains. Isolated power outages will be possible, but this shouldn’t be quite as impactful as our previous wind event. Expect another round of rain to pass through the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will overrun cooler air in the central Gorge, resulting in a mix of snow and freezing rain. Roads will turn icy/snowy tonight around that part of the Gorge (especially the upper Hood River Valley). It’ll be a close call along I-84 / river level.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
Coastwide recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopened
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW reopens all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold. Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coastwide. ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon may announce Friday when Dungeness crab season opens, but dozens of commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
A decision could come as soon as Friday whether to open the oft-delayed Oregon Dungeness crabbing season. But a portion of the state’s 300-boat commercial fleet made it clear in a letter to state regulators this week that the closure has already cost boat owners and consumers, while potentially putting fishing boats and crews at risk.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
matadornetwork.com
Abiqua Falls Is a Secret Waterfall Hidden Deep in the Oregon Forest
To experience quintessential Pacific Northwest scenery – evergreen forests, mossy rocks, wild ferns growing in every direction – a hike to Abiqua Falls in Oregon should be on your travel bucket list. What draws people to Abiqua Falls is one stand out feature: The basalt amphitheater over which...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon state parks clear debris and repair damage after high winds
Oregon State Parks’ crews cleared hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, according to an OSP release. “The staff did a great job triaging what needed to be taken care of and...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Little Nestucca River Hwy. OR 130 will remain closed between OR 22 and U.S. 101 for bridge repair
(Jan. 4, 2023 -LITTLE NESTUCCA HIGHWAY) – OR 130 will remain closed until at least late January during repairs to the bridge three miles west of OR 22. We need to replace a steel beam in the upper support structure that was struck by a vehicle during the Dec. 27 storm. We hope to complete repairs by the end of January, but we cannot set an exact date because winter weather may cause delays.
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
KGW
Exploring Oregon's wildlife refuges with 'the Goose Man'
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 1