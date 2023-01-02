Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
Southern Illinois knocks off Drake 53-49
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on Dec. 27, 2022. Marcus Domask scored 21 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left as Southern Illinois knocked off Drake 53-49 on Wednesday night. Domask also contributed eight rebounds for the Salukis...
weareiowa.com
Former UNI offensive line coach joins Iowa State coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Iowa State has a new offensive line coach, and he happens to be someone UNI fans will know quite well. Head Coach Matt...
weareiowa.com
Grill scores 20 as No. 25 Iowa State tops Oklahoma 63-60
NORMAN, Okla — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in Oct. 2022. Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday night. Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12). Jalen...
weareiowa.com
Iowa State's hometown kid Tamin Lipsey making an impact in his first year
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State lost Big 12 Freshman of the Year Tyrese Hunter to the transfer portal in the off-season, but they found another first-year guard to make a difference: Tamin Lipsey. Last spring, Lipsey led Ames to a 4A Iowa High School State Basketball Championship. Now, he's...
weareiowa.com
Iowa Almanac: Blazing a North-South trail through Des Moines
The January 5th edition of the Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein discusses the creation of a north-south passage that closely follows the path of today's Interstate 35. Learn about the meeting that took place in Mason City to extended a trail NORTH to St. Paul, Minnesota that originally led from Fort Des Moines to Fort Leavenworth. We also learn about how publisher Edwin Meredith helped extend this road SOUTH to complete a north-south run across the country! www.iowaalmanac.com.
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Amber McLaughlin’s execution to carry on after request for clemency denied
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Death row inmate Amber McLaughlin’s execution will continue as planned after Missouri Governor Mike Parson rejected the last legal appeal. Amber McLaughlin will be the first transgender woman to be executed. A press release from Parson’s office uses McLaughlin’s former name, Scott. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of […]
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
Multiple injured in a crash delaying traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people. The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars […]
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
KYTV
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash on U.S. 65 north of I-44 in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash near Valley Water Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say Hood was...
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
weareiowa.com
Meet Nani, the Long-Tailed Chinchilla from the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content
Paid Content | Julia Bingham, Blank Park Zoo, visits with Nani, the Long-Tailed Chinchilla, to teach us a little about this adorable creature. We learn where you can find these animals in the wild and why it is so important that they keep their skin & fur dry. We also learn about several programs that you can sign up for at the zoo including the Summer Safari Camp, Zoo Crew Teen Volunteer Program and Spring Education Classes for kids ages 1-6. www.blankparkzoo.com.
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
