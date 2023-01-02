ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Family of 8, including 5 children, found shot to death in a southwest Utah home, officials say

(CNN) — A family of three adults and five children were found shot to death Wednesday inside a home in rural southwest Utah, officials said. Officers learned of the shooting deaths after responding to a welfare check at a home in Enoch City, which is about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City, according to a news release from Enoch City officials. All of the bodies were found inside the home, the release noted.
UTAH STATE
Snow totals in Mass. (so far) Jan. 6

Fitchburg – 3.1 inches. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Gov. Healey arrives with a string of policy pledges

Maura Healey took the oath of office as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, ascending to the state’s top job after two terms as attorney general and pledging to tackle challenges like housing, cost of living, transportation and climate change. “We have untold wealth in Massachusetts....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Snow ends, some weekend sun

7Weather- Our work week ends with rain and snow! There was plowable snow for some as areas of central Mass reported about an 1-3″ of snow. Showers come to an end tonight, and this weekend we’ll finally see some sun. Overnight and tomorrow morning, watch for slick spots...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rain and snow Friday before weekend sun

7Weather – The dreary weather continued today with some drizzle, light rain and temperatures falling into the 30s. Tomorrow brings us rain and snow showers, then we finally see some sun for the weekend. But first, the snow! A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a large portion...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Plenty Of Company On Baker’s Lone Walk

On the final evening of his eight years in office, Gov. Charlie Baker took his ceremonial final steps through the corridors and out to the Beacon Street sidewalk Wednesday. It’s called the “lone walk,” but he was hardly alone, accompanied by his lieutenant governor and their spouses, and cheered on by scores of well-wishers throughout the capitol.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

