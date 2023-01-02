Read full article on original website
Family of 8, including 5 children, found shot to death in a southwest Utah home, officials say
(CNN) — A family of three adults and five children were found shot to death Wednesday inside a home in rural southwest Utah, officials said. Officers learned of the shooting deaths after responding to a welfare check at a home in Enoch City, which is about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City, according to a news release from Enoch City officials. All of the bodies were found inside the home, the release noted.
Snow totals in Mass. (so far) Jan. 6
Fitchburg – 3.1 inches. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Gov. Maura Healey signs executive order creating Massachusetts’ first ever climate chief
BOSTON (WHDH) - On the first full day of her administration, Gov. Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of climate chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as the state’s first climate chief. Massachusetts...
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
Dorchester woman wins first $1M prize of 2023, plans to pay off mortgage & pay for family members’ cars
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester is the first person to win a million dollar Mass Lottery prize in 2023, winning $1 million after playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Veal-Sanders chose to receive her prize in the...
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
Gov. Maura Healey sworn into office at historic inauguration ceremony
BOSTON (WHDH) - Maura Healey has been sworn in as the next governor of Massachusetts at a historic inauguration ceremony on Thursday. Healey became the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor in Massachusetts and the first openly gay female governor in the country.
Gov. Healey arrives with a string of policy pledges
Maura Healey took the oath of office as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, ascending to the state’s top job after two terms as attorney general and pledging to tackle challenges like housing, cost of living, transportation and climate change. “We have untold wealth in Massachusetts....
Massachusetts to say goodbye to Gov. Charlie Baker, making way for Gov.-elect Maura Healey
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is saying goodbye to Gov. Charlie Baker, who will step away Wednesday after eight years on the job. During his last day in the corner office on Beacon Hill, Gov. Baker will swear in the new state legislature and meet with Gov.-elect Maura Healey for the traditional exchange of symbolic items, a decades-old tradition.
Winter weather advisory in effect ahead of storm bringing snow
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a storm system that is expected to bring a coating to an inch of snow to parts of the state on Friday. The advisory is in effect through the day Friday. The storm is expected to start...
Snow ends, some weekend sun
7Weather- Our work week ends with rain and snow! There was plowable snow for some as areas of central Mass reported about an 1-3″ of snow. Showers come to an end tonight, and this weekend we’ll finally see some sun. Overnight and tomorrow morning, watch for slick spots...
Rain and snow Friday before weekend sun
7Weather – The dreary weather continued today with some drizzle, light rain and temperatures falling into the 30s. Tomorrow brings us rain and snow showers, then we finally see some sun for the weekend. But first, the snow! A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a large portion...
Plenty Of Company On Baker’s Lone Walk
On the final evening of his eight years in office, Gov. Charlie Baker took his ceremonial final steps through the corridors and out to the Beacon Street sidewalk Wednesday. It’s called the “lone walk,” but he was hardly alone, accompanied by his lieutenant governor and their spouses, and cheered on by scores of well-wishers throughout the capitol.
