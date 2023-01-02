Read full article on original website
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Julia Fox Teases Date With Drake Involved Private Jet, ‘Cuddles,’ and Chanel Bags
Julia Fox is still reminiscing about her time spent with Drake. In a new episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress was asked to describe her best celebrity date. “Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” the 32-year-old said. “It was great, yeah.”
‘A Christmas Story’ Actor Reconciles With Owner of Home From Classic Movie
The two gentlemen at the center of a recently-made-viral confrontation outside the revered house from the holiday classic A Christmas Story are kicking off the new year with an example of letting bygones be bygones. As you may recall, Yano Anaya—who played Grover Dill in the 1983 family comedy and...
Everything Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom Have Said About Each Other Since Their Split
In Lamar Odom’s Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, which premiered earlier this week on FOX, he speaks about how his past drug abuse led to the end of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian. In the documentary, the former NBA player expressed embarrassment over how he treated her during their four-year union.
5 Theories About J. Cole’s Upcoming Album
J. Cole is in album mode…we hope. The Dreamville commander-in-chief kicked off 2023 by wiping his Instagram, which has led fans to believe that he might be preparing to release the next project in his “Fall Off Era.” Cole first revealed the plans for his “final” run of projects back in November 2019 when he shared a series of album titles under the “Fall Off Era” banner, including The Off-Season, It’s A Boy, and finally The Fall Off.
Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
Bryan Cranston Reprising Iconic ‘Breaking Bad’ Character for Super Bowl Ad
Breaking Bad’s Walter White is returning to the small-screen. On Wednesday, actor Bryan Cranston shared a sneak peek at his upcoming commercial for Frito-Lay’s PopCorners. The post showed the Emmy-winner standing against a desert backdrop, while donning his iconic Heisenberg black hat and holding a bag of the salty popcorn snack.
Grisly ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart
The trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived. The fifth entry in the franchise is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s The Hole in the Ground. It tells the story of Beth (Lily Sullivan), who goes on a road trip to visit her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three children in Los Angeles, only to fight for their lives after discovering a mysterious book that summons the Deadites, according to Variety.
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Say They Are Not Fighting Amid Rumored Beef
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have put any rumors of them beefing to bed. Cohen joined Seacrest on the latter’s On Air radio show on Jan. 5, where they cleared the air about rumors of them disliking one another. “I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan!” Cohen said. “I...
Natasha Lyonne Stars in New Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Peacock Mystery Series ‘Poker Face’
In case you’ve somehow not noticed it, Rian Johnson is indeed having a moment. More specifically, Johnson-helmed mysteries can’t help but dominate the conversation, including with last month’s Netflix arrival of the Knives Out continuation Glass Onion. And while fans probably shouldn’t expect their tweeted wishes for...
Emily Ratajkowski: ‘I Feel Like I Attract the Worst Men’
Emily Ratajkowski is doing some self-reflection. On the Jan. 2 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast, the Gone Girl actress spoke candidly about her love life. She admitted that she isn’t fond of how things have worked out for her in the past. “I feel like I...
Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”
Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane. More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
Nicolas Cage Is the Perfect Dracula in Wild New Trailer for ‘Renfield’
It’s once again a day of jubilant celebration for Nicolas Cage enthusiasts, as the trailer for Universal’s upcoming Renfield has been released. In the upcoming horror-comedy, directed by The Lego Batman Movie’s Chris McKay, Cage stars as none other than “the dark one” and “the lord of death” himself, Dracula. Leading the film is Nicholas Hoult, who plays Dracula’s embattled servant Renfield.
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Quentin Miller Says He Didn’t Get Paid for Writing Drake Songs
Quentin Miller says he never got paid for his work with Drake, who he wrote for on the rapper’s 2015 project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Miller made the claim in a new interview with Vlad TV, where he discussed the fallout from Meek Mill accusing him of “ghostwriting” for Drizzy, despite being credited on four songs from IYRTITL. “It was just really inconsiderate,” Miller said of the whole ordeal. “It’s like I don’t matter. ... Maybe just ‘cause I was a writer, I don’t know. ... Even with [DJ] Drama and them, just throwing my whole life on the back burner just, like you know whatever, to get at a n***a. But what about me, what about me taking care of my family? The fact that I put my whole life into this shit.”
Tom Hanks Weighs in on ‘Nepo Baby’ Debate: ‘Look, This Is a Family Business’
Tom Hanks has chimed in on the debate on nepotism in Hollywood, and defended the casting of his son Truman in his new film A Man Called Otto. “Look, this is a family business,” said Hanks in an interview with UK tabloid The Sun, as seen above. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”
Tristan Thompson’s Mother Andrea Reportedly Dies Following Heart Attack
Tristan Thompson is grieving a major loss. TMZ reports the NBA star’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died Thursday in her Toronto home after suffering a heart attack. Sources say the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to resuscitate her without success. Insiders said the the death was unexpected.
Watch Netflix’s Official Trailer for ‘You People’ Starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London
Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for the new comedy You People, which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more. From writers Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris, the film follows Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) who fall in love after connecting via a rideshare mix-up. As they plan to get married, their love and devotion to each other are tested by their respective families, who relentlessly try to insert themselves into their relationship.
Yung Miami Showers Diddy With Praise: ‘I Can Talk to Him About Anything’
In a new interview with People magazine, City Girls rapper Yung Miami opened up about her relationship with Diddy and showered him with praise. "He's a man. He's a grown man. He's very honest. He's upfront about everything, ain't no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it," said the 28-year-old rapper of Diddy, 53. "We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything." She added that what she has with Diddy, which isn’t exclusive as they have both stated, is the “first time” she’s experienced such a loving relationship.
