Quentin Miller says he never got paid for his work with Drake, who he wrote for on the rapper’s 2015 project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Miller made the claim in a new interview with Vlad TV, where he discussed the fallout from Meek Mill accusing him of “ghostwriting” for Drizzy, despite being credited on four songs from IYRTITL. “It was just really inconsiderate,” Miller said of the whole ordeal. “It’s like I don’t matter. ... Maybe just ‘cause I was a writer, I don’t know. ... Even with [DJ] Drama and them, just throwing my whole life on the back burner just, like you know whatever, to get at a n***a. But what about me, what about me taking care of my family? The fact that I put my whole life into this shit.”

2 DAYS AGO