ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers CB James Pierre Leaves Ravens Game With Head Injury

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qrSZ_0k0c7JzB00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now short-handed at cornerback.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are limited at cornerback against the Baltimore Ravens after James Pierre left late in the first quarter with a head injury.

Pierre played rotationally on the outside with Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace but left during the Ravens' first drive. The Steelers trainers took him to the locker room after coming off to the sideline, and the team announced shortly after that he's questionable to return.

Without Pierre, the Steelers only have Sutton, Wallace and Arthur Maulet active at cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon remains on Injured Reserve and Josh Jackson was released last week.

Pierre has played 30% of the Steelers' defensive snaps the last two weeks.

All Steelers will continue to update the story as the team announces Pierre's status.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong

Steelers Playoff Hopes Increase as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater

Steelers Set to Fire Matt Canada

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy