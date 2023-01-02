Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Saturday's Rain System in Depth
The NWS in St. Louis tweeted today (1/5) that Saturday's rain system has the possibility to produce some light snow in areas of Northern MO:. There is a lot to unpack when looking at this system, but it really comes down to where the Low-pressure overhead can setup. There are...
abc17news.com
Tracking another cold day tomorrow, rain chances by this weekend
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. TOMORROW: Breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Cloud cover holds on tonight, keeping us right around the freezing mark. Tomorrow looks a lot like today, but perhaps cloudier and therefore keeping most locations in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Friday morning will be a bit cooler as skies clear out by dawn, with morning lows falling into the mid-20s. We manage to reach the upper 40s on Friday before low pressure moves in from the west, bringing a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. The system has slowed down a bit with the latest forecast guidance, meaning more of Saturday could feature light rain. The freezing line will be just to our north, so any precipitation across northern Missouri could fall as snow, but impacts look low for Mid-Missouri at this time with Saturday highs reaching the mid-40s. Precipitation clears out late Saturday night, leaving us with cooler temperatures in the lower 40s with gradual clearing on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will end up less than 0.25". Next week starts off warmer with temperatures near 50 on Monday and Tuesday with a bit more sunshine.
fox8live.com
Severe weather expected Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.
abc17news.com
Tracking much cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning
TONIGHT: Clouds developing with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to around 30. Gusty west winds up to 25 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40. Breezy, with westerly winds up to 40 mph. EXTENDED: Tonight, winds shift more west/northwesterly as cooler air settles in along with cloud cover....
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
kjluradio.com
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
kbsi23.com
Several roads closed due to flooding after heavy rain
(KBSI) – Several roads in the FOX23 viewing area are closed due to water over the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports water over the road in a few counties in southeast Missouri. Butler County. Route CC north and southbound closed due to flooding. Madison County. Route V...
Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South
Extreme winter weather bearing down on the Plains and upper Midwest overnight with heavy snow was threatening to unleash strong tornadoes in the South. The latest: Over three million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arkansas — where local officials said there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado damaging Jessieville High School during powerful winds.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds. A strong storm system moving towards the south of...
KCCI.com
Freezing Rain and Accumulating Ice Possible Through Central Iowa Monday Into Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 Monday AM Forecast. The next 48 hours could be rather difficult for some of us weatherwise. A system will be moving in from the southwest that will bring chances for rain snow and ice accumulation along with it. Because of this an ice storm warning has been issued and will go into effect later tonight and continue into Tuesday for northwestern portions in northern portions of the state. Ice amounts could reach over 2/10 of an inch and with the wind that we could see especially early Wednesday that could lead to some tree limbs downed and some power outages. The metro will likely mainly see rain with some light snow on the backside of the system. We may even see some thunderstorms. I'm not expecting ice accumulation in the metro. temperatures may be quick to warm above freezing to the north and that may be a limiting factor as to how much ice accrued and how long the ice lingers. On the backside of the system it looks colder with accumulations of snow possible in far Northwestern portions of the state and far northern portions of the state along the Minnesota border. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with temperatures backing down in the low 30s by Thursday. The rest of the forecast is looking quieter with highs in the middle 30s on Friday through Sunday.
krcgtv.com
Department of Conservation warns of damaged boat accesses in low water levels
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging public caution when using boat accesses in areas where water levels remain low. As MDC Central Regional Resource Management Supervisor John George explains, “The water levels have been too low near the ends of the ramp, so when boats are loaded back onto trailers, the propeller wash excavates a hole just below the ramp. As a result, trailers have been damaged when the tires fall into those holes.”
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
KIMT
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
KOLD-TV
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Comments / 1