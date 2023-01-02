Read full article on original website
Related
gordonramsayclub.com
Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
Thrillist
Eggnog Is Begging You to Turn It into Ice Cream
Eggnog, in its silky, custardy essence, drinks like melted ice cream. So what if—instead of gulping it straight down, or remixing it into a booze-filled coquito—we churned it up? Frozen treats very rarely make the holiday dessert spread, but this eggnog ice cream, with its fragrant, warming spices, will do excellently scooped on top of your favorite baked goods.
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
You Can Actually Cook A Whole Chicken In An Air Fryer
Air fryers are one of those genius products that just make life easier. In its simplest terms, an air fryer is a machine that essentially fries and crisps food without deep frying with oil. The market is saturated with different types of air fryers, with some doubling as a dehydrator and others acting as full rotisseries. If you're wondering what you can cook in the air fryer, a better question may be, what can't you cook in an air fryer? One of the most well-known uses of an air fryer is to reheat or cook a frozen pizza. The air fryer works its magic to cook the pizza while getting a nice, crispy crust. The same method is applied to frozen french fries, which are lightly sprayed in oil, then cooked until super crisp and golden brown (via 40 Aprons).
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
The Canned Shortcut For Moist 'Magic' Cake Used During The Depression
You may already be familiar with the concept of a depression cake. According to Today, these low-ingredient cakes — which are sometimes called "wacky cakes" — made a comeback in 2020 as provision-strapped bakers attempted to relieve stress during the pandemic. Initially, back in the 1930s, this cake was a feat of ingenuity created out of necessity. With widespread financial unrest during the Great Depression, people couldn't easily get their hands on ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter to make something special for a celebration the way they could 10 years earlier, so new recipes had to be devised that could do the job without those costly ingredients. Wacky cake is a chocolate cake made with only a few basic pantry ingredients like flour, sugar, and cocoa powder. According to Southern Living, part of what's so "wacky" about this dairy-free chocolate cake is that it's traditionally mixed in the baking pan, which saves on soap, water, and labor time.
loveyourdog.com
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
When you buy something through one of the links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do you find that Fido stares deep into your soul every time you tuck into a bag of peanuts, and you’re wondering whether you can give them a few? Or maybe your partner is forever dropping peanuts down the back of the sofa, and you worry about your pup eating them. Regarding your dog’s health, there are no stupid questions.
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes
Working in batches as necessary, arrange the cups in the basket of an air fryer. Cook at 350℉ until the tops are lightly browned and set (centers will jiggle), 8 to 10 minutes. Slip a spatula under each cup for support and carefully remove from the basket to a wire rack; let cool for 1 hour. Top with fresh fruit, cookie crumbles or berry sauce before serving, if desired.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Saltine Crackers?
For humans, saltine crackers can be a great snack. They tend to be easy on the stomach–I love them if I’m not feeling well. Whenever we have a snack like this, it’s natural to ask if our dogs can share. After all, some of us do everything together with our pampered pooches!
7 Smoothie Ingredients You Should Be Buying at Trader Joe’s
Grocery stores seem to have reached a new level of fandom in recent years, but none have star power quite like Trader Joe’s. Whether you go for the affordable prices, stellar nut butter selection, skin care products, or friendly, Hawaiian shirt-clad crew members, TJ’s is always buzzing with customers and exciting new products.
leitesculinaria.com
Carrot Fries with Chipotle Sauce
These carrot fries with chipotle sauce are a stealthy healthy way to get everyone at your table to enjoy their veggies. Carrot sticks are tossed in a gluten-free coating and roasted until crispy. The sweet and spicy chipotle dipping sauce that’s served alongside takes these veggie fries over the top.
purewow.com
Tickle Me Pink Smoothie Bowl
Here’s another smoothie bowl to add to your go-to breakfast ideas list. Frozen bananas and raspberries are blended together with Simple Truth Organic Oatmilk Non-Dairy Oat Beverage, unsweetened almond butter, honey and yogurt. Top it off with tasty extras like chia seeds and shredded coconut. Easy as that. Total.
Detroit News
4 strategies for eating more vegetables: Start by not overthinking it
Whatever your wellness goals for the new year, one powerful change could go a long way toward your success: Eat more vegetables. The proven benefits of doing so read like an infomercial: Boost gut health! Manage blood sugar! Reduce inflammation! Improve immunity! Keep blood pressure in check! Lower risk of heart disease! Support a healthy weight! But wait, there's more! In this case, however, the too-good-to-be-true is actually true.
12tomatoes.com
Cream Cheese Snowballs
I have little doubt that you’ll recognize this cookie right off the bat. While it’s known by many names, Russian tea cake, Mexican wedding cookie, snowball… the important thing to know is that they are delicious. I’ve tried a great number of them over the years and my main takeaway is that I prefer them to be a little more on the chewy side than the dry side. So when I heard about a variation that used cream cheese to really lock in moisture I knew I had to give it a go.
One Bowl Savory Muffins
Savory MuffinsPhoto byAnna_Shepulova (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave.
homesenator.com
Grow Your Own Food: Everything You Need To Know For Growing Vegetables From Scratch
Whether you are a gardener, a farmer’s market enthusiast, or simply hoping to become more self-sufficient, growing your own food has many advantages. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that the food you’re eating is entirely organic and pesticide-free.
Blueberry-Oatmeal Muffin Mug Cake
In a large (at least 12-oz.) wide-bottomed mug, stir together flour, oatmeal, and baking powder with a fork. (Or, better yet, prep these ingredients together the night before and cover the mug tightly with plastic wrap so you have one less step in the morning.) Add milk and maple syrup,...
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Enchilada Scrambled Eggs
A warm and hearty breakfast scramble that’s packed with flavor and color!. I love a straightforward breakfast of scrambled eggs (and bacon, of course), but there are times when I want to get a little more innovative and get away from the monotony of same-every-day cheesy eggs. The spicy enchilada scrambled eggs recipe below is huge on flavor, color, and fun. The dish provides a tasty, high-protein breakfast in just 8-10 minutes of cooking time, and is exactly the type of breakfast that a spice lover can whip up quickly and easily.
therecipecritic.com
Protein Pancakes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Healthy and delicious pancakes are a great start to your morning routine! These protein pancakes are packed with ingredients that are sure to keep you satisfied and give you the energy you need to tackle the day!
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0