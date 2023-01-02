Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Oregon Men's basketball not able to get it done on the road at Colorado
Despite the unfortunate number of injuries, the Oregon Men's basketball team has been able to stay afloat this season and remain mostly competitive on the backs of their senior class, but so far that hasn't been enough to get them a win on the road in the PAC-12. And sadly,...
KVAL
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
KVAL
Ducks welcome Sean Mapson to women's soccer staff
EUGENE, Ore. — Sean Mapson has been named assistant women’s soccer coach, head coach Graeme Abel announced on Wednesday. “We are incredibly excited to be adding Sean to our staff here at Oregon,” said Abel. “We spent a long time on the process to ensure we found someone who really fit our needs in this position and complements our current staff. Sean will not only add great expertise on the field but also build great relationships off the field with our student-athletes.”
KVAL
Cascades Raptor Center releases red-tailed hawk back into the wild
EUGENE, Ore. — Gordon the hawk is free. Last month we reported on a red-tailed hawk found in the grille of a car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene with a broken pelvis. After making a recovery, he was released back into the wild Thursday by the Cascades Raptor Center.
KVAL
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
KVAL
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
KVAL
Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
KVAL
Mayor Lucy Vinis delivers Eugene State of the City address Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to attend in person or watch from home as Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis delivers the annual State of the City speech Wednesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m at the Hult Center. According to a press release from the City Manager's office, the...
KVAL
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
KVAL
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
KVAL
Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving
COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
KVAL
Apartment catches fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
KVAL
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
KVAL
As students return from winter break, drivers reminded to slow down and watch for kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Melva Schumacher has been a crossing guard at Mt. Vernon Elementary in Springfield for 15 years. "I'm like the mailperson, I'm here every day no matter the weather. I love seeing the kids whether they're happy or grumpy in the morning," Schumacher says with a laugh.
KVAL
Lane Transit District to reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District will reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes and will make service adjustments on the weekday EmX bus service, including adding afternoon trips between Eugene Station and Springfield Station, the district said Tuesday. The service changes go into effect on Sunday, February 5,...
KVAL
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
KVAL
Eugene Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit crossing 6th Ave.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has reopened the roadway at 6th Avenue from Lincoln to Lawrence following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon. EPD says around 4:17 p.m., a woman, 60, was struck while crossing W. 6th on Lincoln, by a vehicle that fled the scene.
KVAL
Homelessness, housing, safety, and climate are the top concerns for the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — As the new year kicks off, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis outlined the major topics of concern in 2022 and the future goals of the city for this year. A 2022 community survey revealed the issues residents would like to see the city address homelessness, housing, climate change, and public safety.
KVAL
Eugene Library Foundation appoints Dana B. Fleming Executive Director
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library Foundation announced that Dana B. Fleming, previously executive director of The Eugene Education Foundation, has been named its next executive director. Fleming Replaces Reed Davaz McGowan who led the Library Foundation for the past 3 years, including during the height of the pandemic.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Man sentenced to more than 6 years in multiple drug and financial crimes
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene man has been sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison in multiple cases of drug and financial crimes due to the work of Eugene Police officers, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Eugene Police say. In March of 2021, a...
Comments / 0