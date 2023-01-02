ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks welcome Sean Mapson to women's soccer staff

EUGENE, Ore. — Sean Mapson has been named assistant women’s soccer coach, head coach Graeme Abel announced on Wednesday. “We are incredibly excited to be adding Sean to our staff here at Oregon,” said Abel. “We spent a long time on the process to ensure we found someone who really fit our needs in this position and complements our current staff. Sean will not only add great expertise on the field but also build great relationships off the field with our student-athletes.”
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving

COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
COBURG, OR
KVAL

Apartment catches fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

Lane Transit District to reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District will reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes and will make service adjustments on the weekday EmX bus service, including adding afternoon trips between Eugene Station and Springfield Station, the district said Tuesday. The service changes go into effect on Sunday, February 5,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Library Foundation appoints Dana B. Fleming Executive Director

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library Foundation announced that Dana B. Fleming, previously executive director of The Eugene Education Foundation, has been named its next executive director. Fleming Replaces Reed Davaz McGowan who led the Library Foundation for the past 3 years, including during the height of the pandemic.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy