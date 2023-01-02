Read full article on original website
Oregon State Men still winless on the road
For the first time in the new year, Oregon State men's basketball team played in a Pac-12 conference match-up on the road at Utah. Unfortunately, the Beavers lost to the Utes 79 - 60, as OSU falls to 0-4 in games away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers found themselves behind...
Oregon Men's basketball not able to get it done on the road at Colorado
Despite the unfortunate number of injuries, the Oregon Men's basketball team has been able to stay afloat this season and remain mostly competitive on the backs of their senior class, but so far that hasn't been enough to get them a win on the road in the PAC-12. And sadly,...
Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward
It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season
The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
As students return from winter break, drivers reminded to slow down and watch for kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Melva Schumacher has been a crossing guard at Mt. Vernon Elementary in Springfield for 15 years. "I'm like the mailperson, I'm here every day no matter the weather. I love seeing the kids whether they're happy or grumpy in the morning," Schumacher says with a laugh.
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
Mayor Lucy Vinis delivers Eugene State of the City address Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to attend in person or watch from home as Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis delivers the annual State of the City speech Wednesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m at the Hult Center. According to a press release from the City Manager's office, the...
Eugene Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit crossing 6th Ave.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has reopened the roadway at 6th Avenue from Lincoln to Lawrence following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon. EPD says around 4:17 p.m., a woman, 60, was struck while crossing W. 6th on Lincoln, by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Apartment catches fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
Eugene Library Foundation appoints Dana B. Fleming Executive Director
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library Foundation announced that Dana B. Fleming, previously executive director of The Eugene Education Foundation, has been named its next executive director. Fleming Replaces Reed Davaz McGowan who led the Library Foundation for the past 3 years, including during the height of the pandemic.
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Search warrant served on Autumn Avenue for drug, child neglect charges
EUGENE, Ore. — Flash bangs were used in the early-morning service of a search warrant at a home on Autumn Avenue in Eugene Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department says. According to police, the search warrant was served in the 500 block of Autumn Avenue at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, Child Neglect, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
