ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon State Men still winless on the road

For the first time in the new year, Oregon State men's basketball team played in a Pac-12 conference match-up on the road at Utah. Unfortunately, the Beavers lost to the Utes 79 - 60, as OSU falls to 0-4 in games away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers found themselves behind...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward

It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season

The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Apartment catches fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Library Foundation appoints Dana B. Fleming Executive Director

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library Foundation announced that Dana B. Fleming, previously executive director of The Eugene Education Foundation, has been named its next executive director. Fleming Replaces Reed Davaz McGowan who led the Library Foundation for the past 3 years, including during the height of the pandemic.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Search warrant served on Autumn Avenue for drug, child neglect charges

EUGENE, Ore. — Flash bangs were used in the early-morning service of a search warrant at a home on Autumn Avenue in Eugene Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department says. According to police, the search warrant was served in the 500 block of Autumn Avenue at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, Child Neglect, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy