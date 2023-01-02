ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

SWindsor cruiser sideswiped by alleged drunken driver

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odksZ_0k0c5sVg00
South Windsor Police via Facebook

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police said a K-9 police cruiser was struck by a drunken driver Thursday night.

Police officials said their SUV was parked on the side of the road on a traffic stop, and Canine Mason was inside when another vehicle drove by and sideswiped it. The police officer was not in the car at the time, and both the officer and dog were uninjured, police said.

Police located the driver and arrested them for driving under the influence and other charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Police: Pursuit of armed UConn carjacking suspect ends in Hartford crash

WEST HARTFORD — A suspect in two gunpoint carjackings, including one of University of Connecticut students, was arrested Friday following a chase that ended in a crash with bystanders hurt, police said. The injuries were not serious, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Friday afternoon. According to West Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state

MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads not guilty to home invasion, other charges

BRISTOL – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in which two people were threatened by a knife-wielding suspect. Diego Jimenez, 36, of 403 King St., stood before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with a 911 call, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of violation of a protective order and two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree reckless endangerment.
BRISTOL, CT
fox61.com

Second suspect arrested in West Haven homicide

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven Police arrested a second suspect on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery 1st degree and conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond. On...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Driver dies in Coventry crash on Route 275

COVENTRY — A motorist died in a one-car crash on Route 275 Wednesday afternoon. Police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The driver was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

Non-profit group catches alleged online predator for police in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization played a major role in the arrest of a Vernon man who was enticing minors online, according to Wolcott police. On Friday morning, members of the Wolcott Police Department arrested 58-year-old Gregory Yount on charges of enticing a minor by computer. The arrest stemmed from an incident on […]
WOLCOTT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Alleged Murder Suspect Apprehended

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, members of USMS Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Hernandez age 44 at his home in Waterbury and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with his role in the 2019 homicide of Miguel Lopez on Noble Avenue. The warrant had been obtained by the lead detective on the case, Martin Heanue. This is the second arrest in this case. Hernandez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Robbers threaten Walmart security

EAST WINDSOR — East Windsor police are searching for two women robbers who threatened a security guard at Walmart and left with unpaid merchandise Thursday. Walmart security reported that one of the robbers threatened to shoot a security guard who approached her, though no weapons were displayed during the incident.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NECN

Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut

Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police. Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant. Stover was charged with second-degree breach...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police

COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
257
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy