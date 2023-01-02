Highway rollover seriously injures Manchester man

HARTFORD — State police are investigating a rollover collision on Interstate 84 westbound that left a Manchester man seriously injured Saturday morning.

Police said around 8:30 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling in the left lane on I-84 west, near Exit 47. The vehicle was negotiating a right curve when the driver and sole occupant lost control and “rolled over across all travel lanes,” ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident, and was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. No other individuals or vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident.