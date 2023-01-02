ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Highway rollover seriously injures Manchester man

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
HARTFORD — State police are investigating a rollover collision on Interstate 84 westbound that left a Manchester man seriously injured Saturday morning.

Police said around 8:30 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling in the left lane on I-84 west, near Exit 47. The vehicle was negotiating a right curve when the driver and sole occupant lost control and “rolled over across all travel lanes,” ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident, and was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. No other individuals or vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident.

Bristol Press

Bristol firefighters respond to car fire

BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Driver dies in Coventry crash on Route 275

COVENTRY — A motorist died in a one-car crash on Route 275 Wednesday afternoon. Police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The driver was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
COVENTRY, CT
FOX 61

Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police

COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT
NECN

Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut

Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
CROMWELL, CT
NECN

Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide

A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County. The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire truck struck on I-91S in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a fire truck on I-91 South in Windsor Locks partially shut down the highway on Wednesday morning. State police said that just after 4 a.m., a fire truck was stopped in the right and right center lanes of the highway near exit 38 due to a separate […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
darientimes.com

Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Journal Inquirer

House fire quickly extinguished

SOMERS — No one was injured early this morning after a chimney fire turned into a structure fire at a home on Haas Road. The Somers Fire Department received a call at 12:03 a.m. of a chimney fire. Upon arrival, fire was reported in the walls, and responders requested a structure fire assignment.
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
