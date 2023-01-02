Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Marleen Sallee
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Marleen Sallee, a resident of Horse Cave, lives to serve others by donating her time, food, clothes, and her home to those in need. Her neighbors describe her as somebody that puts the needs of others before her own, not for praise, but because it is what she feels is right.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
WBKO
WKU music students host first ever Piano Studio Gala Fundraiser
SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students in the WKU Music Department will be hosting their first-ever Piano Studio Gala Fundraiser at Tayvin Gardens on Saturday, January 14th at 5 p.m. “A good practice piano is crucial to the development of musicians, unfortunately, there is an imbalance between the number...
WBKO
VIDEO: WKU Professor Emeritus discusses new book ‘Good Night: Whispers of the Heart’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky University Professor Emeritus and author, Dr. Carl Kell spoke with Allie Hennard about his new book “Good Night...Whispers of the Heart.”. “It’s all a part of what my experience has been over the years,” Kell said. “I created two fictional characters, Jack and...
Downtown restauranteurs announce plans for a new diner
A new restaurant in downtown Hopkinsville will have some familiar faces for local diners. Paul and Adams Barnes, who closed their Main Street Tavern Restaurant on New Year’s Eve, will be establishing a new eatery called Clayton’s Downtown Diner, they announced on social media. The name comes from...
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
WBKO
Wet weather for the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FINE! We closed out the work week with more sunshine. That sunshine will not hang around through the weekend, though. Shower chances continue Saturday into Saturday night with a few scattered showers possible into Sunday. Rain won’t be heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Temps stay mild, topping out around 50 both weekend days.
WBKO
Name, Image & Likeness at WKU: An 18-Month Recap
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 1, 2021, the NCAA approved student-athletes receiving compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness (NIL) for commercial activities. In the last 18 months, WKU student-athletes have had incredible success in the realm of NIL, and that success is only expected...
WBKO
Colder for this morning!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s definitely MUCH colder for us this morning as we track temperatures in the 30s for many. Frost on the windshield will definitely be the case for some of us early today, so be wary of that for the morning commute! Afternoon temps will be a tad cooler but still mild for this time of year, topping out in the low 50s. Friday will be cooler still with more seasonable temperatures. Expect fair skies as we close out the week.
WBKO
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
WBKO
WKU will honor the 1953-54 Men’s Basketball team against FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will recognize its 1953-54 Hilltopper Basketball Team as a member of the inaugural class of WKU Athletics Hall of Fame Teams during halftime ceremonies at the Hilltoppers’ next home game against FIU, next Saturday. In 2019, the WKU Alumni W-Club expanded...
WBKO
Sunny and cooler later after a stormy Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returns today with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually achieve an early morning high in the low 60s Wednesday before readings slip into the 50s during the day. Chillier 40s are on the way for Thursday through the beginning of the weekend. Thursday and Friday look dry.
WBKO
Dry Friday, rain returns this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday gave us plenty more sunshine along with mild temperatures and breezy conditions. The wind won’t be as much of an issue Friday, but temps will be a bit cooler. Friday looks decent with more sunshine in the offing. Highs drop a bit into...
WBKO
Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol under new command
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, is now under new command. Major Jordan Jent has been promoted to commander of the squadron and will be assuming responsibility for all unit functions hereafter. Major Jent has been with the Civil Air Patrol for...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
WBKO
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green men were arrested Wednesday after the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized 80 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $500,000. “This is the largest seizure of Crystal methamphetamine ever in warren county. I think about a year...
Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville
A tornado with peak wind speeds of 85 mph touched down on the southwest side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office at Paducah has confirmed. The EF0 tornado touched down at about 4:35 a.m. on Pyle Lane near Cox Mill Road and traveled east, mostly near...
WBKO
AG Daniel Cameron makes first gubernatorial campaign stop in Glasgow
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced earlier this week, he’ll be throwing his hat in the ring for the Kentucky governor spot. Cameron held one of his first campaign stops in Glasgow, talking about various stances he will take as governor. While there, Cameron...
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
