WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Marleen Sallee

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Marleen Sallee, a resident of Horse Cave, lives to serve others by donating her time, food, clothes, and her home to those in need. Her neighbors describe her as somebody that puts the needs of others before her own, not for praise, but because it is what she feels is right.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU music students host first ever Piano Studio Gala Fundraiser

SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students in the WKU Music Department will be hosting their first-ever Piano Studio Gala Fundraiser at Tayvin Gardens on Saturday, January 14th at 5 p.m. “A good practice piano is crucial to the development of musicians, unfortunately, there is an imbalance between the number...
WBKO

New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wet weather for the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FINE! We closed out the work week with more sunshine. That sunshine will not hang around through the weekend, though. Shower chances continue Saturday into Saturday night with a few scattered showers possible into Sunday. Rain won’t be heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Temps stay mild, topping out around 50 both weekend days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Name, Image & Likeness at WKU: An 18-Month Recap

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 1, 2021, the NCAA approved student-athletes receiving compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness (NIL) for commercial activities. In the last 18 months, WKU student-athletes have had incredible success in the realm of NIL, and that success is only expected...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Colder for this morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s definitely MUCH colder for us this morning as we track temperatures in the 30s for many. Frost on the windshield will definitely be the case for some of us early today, so be wary of that for the morning commute! Afternoon temps will be a tad cooler but still mild for this time of year, topping out in the low 50s. Friday will be cooler still with more seasonable temperatures. Expect fair skies as we close out the week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU will honor the 1953-54 Men’s Basketball team against FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will recognize its 1953-54 Hilltopper Basketball Team as a member of the inaugural class of WKU Athletics Hall of Fame Teams during halftime ceremonies at the Hilltoppers’ next home game against FIU, next Saturday. In 2019, the WKU Alumni W-Club expanded...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sunny and cooler later after a stormy Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returns today with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually achieve an early morning high in the low 60s Wednesday before readings slip into the 50s during the day. Chillier 40s are on the way for Thursday through the beginning of the weekend. Thursday and Friday look dry.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dry Friday, rain returns this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday gave us plenty more sunshine along with mild temperatures and breezy conditions. The wind won’t be as much of an issue Friday, but temps will be a bit cooler. Friday looks decent with more sunshine in the offing. Highs drop a bit into...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins

With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

AG Daniel Cameron makes first gubernatorial campaign stop in Glasgow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced earlier this week, he’ll be throwing his hat in the ring for the Kentucky governor spot. Cameron held one of his first campaign stops in Glasgow, talking about various stances he will take as governor. While there, Cameron...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm

A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE

