ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71

OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
BOCA RATON, FL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win

1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52

GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy