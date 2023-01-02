Read full article on original website
Thursday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71
OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
Creighton's Duncan McGuire, Duke's Michelle Cooper win Hermann Trophy
Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players.
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win
1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
