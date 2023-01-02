ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
Final Buzzer: The Avengers

EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates

The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
ANAHEIM, CA
MTL@NSH: Game recap

NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
Caps' Four-Legged Friends

The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
WASHINGTON, DC
Preview: Blues at Devils

BLUES Faced with two new injury absences to top-line forwards, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment on Tuesday night in Toronto. Trading blows with the NHL's No. 4-seeded team, the Blues played an aggressive game, withstood a strong push in overtime and took the second point in a four-round shootout.
NEWARK, NJ
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4

When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL On Tap: Stamkos on brink of 500 goals, Lightning visit Wild

Stars host reeling Ducks; resilient Red Wings home against Devils. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday. Heavyweights face off in Minnesota. The Tampa Bay Lightning...
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'

What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BLOG: Blackhawks Hope to Continue Success on Power Play Against Arizona

Chicago's power play unit has recorded a power play goal three times over the last seven games. After Seth Jones notched the Blackhawks' lone goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the first Blackhawks defenseman to score a power play goal in 123 games, the team hopes to continue strengthening the power play against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG

The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TAMPA, FL

