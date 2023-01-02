ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Hershey band earns top awards at Alamo Bowl

Hershey Marching Band students brought home trophies recognizing their hard work, but the memories made on their Alamo Bowl trip were at the top of their list. The Hershey students brought home several awards from the competition in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29. They took first place in the following categories: Outstanding Marching, Outstanding Music, Outstanding General Effect, Outstanding Drum Majors and overall first place in Parade Competition.
HERSHEY, PA
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Satterfield's vow to run the ball — with a fullback! — is music to Husker fans' ears

We’ve all seen the scene, even if you haven’t seen the movie. It’s been meme'd ad nauseam since the film came out in 2009. Sandra Bullock, starring as Leigh Anne Tuohy in "The Blind Side," is in the stands at her adopted son Michael Oher’s high school football game. Frustrated with the offensive play-calling, she pulls out her cell phone and calls the head coach — who answers, for some reason.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game

Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place."
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy