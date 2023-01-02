Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey band earns top awards at Alamo Bowl
Hershey Marching Band students brought home trophies recognizing their hard work, but the memories made on their Alamo Bowl trip were at the top of their list. The Hershey students brought home several awards from the competition in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29. They took first place in the following categories: Outstanding Marching, Outstanding Music, Outstanding General Effect, Outstanding Drum Majors and overall first place in Parade Competition.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Satterfield's vow to run the ball — with a fullback! — is music to Husker fans' ears
We’ve all seen the scene, even if you haven’t seen the movie. It’s been meme'd ad nauseam since the film came out in 2009. Sandra Bullock, starring as Leigh Anne Tuohy in "The Blind Side," is in the stands at her adopted son Michael Oher’s high school football game. Frustrated with the offensive play-calling, she pulls out her cell phone and calls the head coach — who answers, for some reason.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
North Platte Telegraph
NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game
Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place."
North Platte Telegraph
Former Millard West star Harrison Phillips lends support to ex-teammate Damar Hamlin
Harrison Phillips was at a Minnesota Timberwolves game Monday night when he heard. Damar Hamlin, a former teammate of Phillips with the Buffalo Bills, had suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and was in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. It led to a long, sleepless...
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. As first reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention […]
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire, Duke's Michelle Cooper win Hermann Trophy
Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players.
