ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Loyola Marymount 64, BYU 59

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (12-5) Leaupepe 5-10 4-5 15, Merkviladze 2-3 6-7 12, Issanza 1-2 1-2 3, Shelton 6-15 1-2 14, Stephens 1-8 0-0 3, Anderson 2-6 1-4 5, Ahrens 2-5 2-3 8, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 15-23 64. Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_BYU...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy