Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive
Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season
Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023
Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
Skyy Clark showing good signs at warmups ahead of Illinois-Northwestern game
Skyy Clark missed Illinois’ last game against Bethune-Cookman due to a shoulder injury. Clark was seen warming up ahead of the Northwestern game on Wednesday. Brad Underwood stated that Clark could have played versus Bethune-Cookman, but was held out due to injury precautions. Clark warmed up with a wrap on his injured shoulder and looks good to go.
