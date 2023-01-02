Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
UK’s new tax break on digital assets seeks to attract foreign investors
The United Kingdom has set its sights on becoming the global digital assets hub, and its first move is enforcing a tax break for foreign investors who purchase digital assets through investment managers based in the country. The U.K. has fallen behind the more digital asset-friendly destinations like Singapore and...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong financial services firms gearing up to secure licenses from SFC
After Hong Kong’s Legislative Council approved the amendment to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Act, the region’s financial services firms have been scrambling to obtain licensing from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The amendment introduces new licensing requirements for operators, while retail and institutional investors have...
coingeek.com
Turkey completes phase 1 of digital lira pilot, pledges to push ahead in 2023
Turkey has become the latest country to announce a successful pilot of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), with its central bank revealing it had conducted its first transactions in the digital lira. The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) announced that it had completed the first phase...
coingeek.com
Compass Mining wins $1.5M settlement against hosting firm Dynamics Corp
Compass Mining has won a $1.5 million court battle against hosting services provider Dynamics Corp, a rare win in a year that has seen the block reward miner collapse and file for bankruptcy. Compass sued Dynamics in June 2022 after the latter ended a hosting agreement, claiming Compass had failed...
coingeek.com
How, what and where to spend BSVs during a bear market
After becoming frustrated with not being able to find any businesses that accept BSVs during his summer vacation, Marquez Comelab developed a website where BSV supporters from around the world can find businesses that accept BSVs. If you have a business that accepts BSVs, please list it on BSVSearch.com. Potential customers can filter their search by business type or industry, as well as by location, such as town, suburb, city, state, or province.
coingeek.com
Why a Fed pivot won’t save ‘crypto’
Since the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark federal funds rate to 15-year highs to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, many have theorized that an inevitable “fed pivot” will rally risk-on assets such as equities, real estate, and crypto. Differing economic conditions, relative leverage, historical trends, and inflation will demonstrate why that will not repeat this time.
coingeek.com
Binance deal for Voyager assets: US federal, state agencies object
Binance’s plan to acquire Voyager Digital’s assets hit a speed bump Wednesday as U.S. federal, and state regulators asked for more details on who was buying what with whose money. Wednesday saw the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) file an objection to the acquisition of bankrupt digital...
coingeek.com
HSBC, Fidelity wade into the metaverse with trademark applications
HSBC (NASDAQ: HBCYF) and Fidelity Investments have hinted at a desire to join the metaverse bandwagon by filing trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings, confirmed by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, are focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, digital asset trading, and virtual...
coingeek.com
The global metaverse hub: Why South Korea is investing $200M in its metaverse ecosystem
The United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Singapore—these are some of the countries that pop up whenever the metaverse is mentioned. However, as the West delved deeper into digital asset speculation, South Korea was mapping out a plan to conquer the metaverse. With one of the world’s most tech-savvy populations, a war chest of hundreds of millions of dollars, and a government determined to digitize the nation, South Korea has risen to dominate this emerging technology and looks positioned to hold onto its lead in 2023 and beyond.
coingeek.com
Irish privacy regulator fines Meta more than $400M over illegal ad practice
The decision is one of the most significant to come out of the EU’s landmark data-protection law and will likely force the social media giant into a funding model rethink. In a major blow to Meta (NASDAQ: META), Ireland’s data privacy regulator fined the company 390 million euros ($414 million) on January 4 for rules breaches at Facebook and Instagram, insisting both must reassess how they run advertising based on personal data in the European Union.
coingeek.com
Philippines: Cagayan economic zone bolsters global blockchain hub bid with DAO registry launch
The Philippines’ Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has announced its plan to form a registry for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), local news have reported. CEZA’s move to create a comprehensive registry is geared toward bringing the Philippines one step closer to being the leading nation in blockchain development, according...
coingeek.com
Humans of BSV
There’s a dozen people who could make a list summarizing 2022. Frankly, I started writing one and got bored because I have been so steeped in BSV’s excitement for the whole year, and it seemed a little too repetitive to call out all the same successes that CoinGeek’s best have written about all year already.
coingeek.com
DCG involvement in 3AC, FTX collapses raise prospect of billion dollar clawbacks
Amidst the tumult of an ongoing crypto crash, the industry’s seediest players appear to be in a race against time to air each other’s dirty laundry before anyone can get a good look at their own. The latest example of this phenomenon are the founders of 3AC: Su...
coingeek.com
China in global lead with over 1,400 blockchain firms: report
China has grabbed headlines globally for its crackdown on digital assets, block reward mining, ICOs, and even a partial crackdown on NFTs. However, according to a new report, the country is a global leader in blockchain technology development and is home to over 1,400 blockchain companies. In a document titled...
coingeek.com
FTX Japan to allow withdrawals from February
FTX Japan’s customers will be able to regain access to and withdraw their funds as of February, the exchange has announced. While its global parent company collapsed in November, FTX Japan was immune from the contagion as stringent local laws required segregating its customer funds from the Sam Bankman-Fried conglomerate.
coingeek.com
Celsius founder sued by NYAG as judge rules customer deposits belong to Celsius
The New York Attorney General’s Office sued Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky on January 5, alleging that the former CEO and co-founder participated in a scheme to defraud “hundreds of thousands” of investors by using false and misleading representations to induce them to deposit with the firm. The NYAG’s office is seeking damages, disgorgement, and restitution, as well as orders preventing Mashinsky from doing business in the state of New York.
Comments / 0