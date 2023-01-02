Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Carnival
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.
Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade. Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos...
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
Nicolet College receives grant for youth firefighter training programs
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College has been selected as a grant recipient by the Department of Safety and Professional Services to receive funding for youth firefighter training programs. Nicolet College will receive $4,050 for its program that works with Northland Pines High School and the Eagle River Fire Department.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Ho-Chunk Nation Police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
Iola woman shares joy of family
Mandy Kriesel, of Iola, became a surrogate mother, not just once, but twice, to allow others to feel the joy of becoming parents. “My husband Lucas and I talked about surrogacy long before we were married,” she said. “We liked the idea of helping another family, after our family was complete.”
A foodie’s guide to Marshfield
Be sure to bring your appetite on your next trip to central Wisconsin—you’ll discover great places to eat, unique specialty food shops, and flavors you won’t soon forget. Food lovers: here’s a guide to where to go and what to eat next time you’re in town.
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
