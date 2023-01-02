Read full article on original website
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL
Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Lightning
WINNIPEG - The energy in the Winnipeg Jets room has been noticeable for the last couple of days. Injured players Nate Schmidt, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and Blake Wheeler have been inching closer to a return for a while now. Tonight, against the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-12-1), they return. "I...
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
Preds Prospects Ufko, Matier to Face Off at World Juniors Semifinal Game
Semifinal Contest Between Team USA and Team Canada Set for 5:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network. Two Nashville Predators fourth-round picks will go head to head this evening for a spot in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal Game on Thursday. Defensemen Jack Matier of Team Canada and...
Preview: Blues at Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
Bedard, Canada surge past U.S. in World Junior Championship semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Canada rallied for a 6-2 win against the United States in the semifinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday. Bedard, a 17-year-old forward who is the projected No. 1 pick in...
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
Medical updates from Brossard - Jan. 6
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens provided updates regarding the health status of several players on Friday. Defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Sean Monahan skated this morning. They're still sidelined for two more weeks with lower-body injuries, but progressing well. Forward Brendan Gallagher has a lower-body injury. He's sidelined for a minimum...
Penguins Announce Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game on January 10
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Penguins Foundation will host the fourth annual Hockey Talks Game, powered by Citrone 33, when the Penguins face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, January 10 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 PM. The event is part of the team's joint Break the Ice mental health and wellness campaign. All fans attending the game will receive a Hockey Talks #BreakTheIce Knit Hat courtesy of Citrone 33.
NHL On Tap: Stamkos on brink of 500 goals, Lightning visit Wild
Stars host reeling Ducks; resilient Red Wings home against Devils. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday. Heavyweights face off in Minnesota. The Tampa Bay Lightning...
