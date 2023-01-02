Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of cases of shots fired with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.According to a report, the city had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to 2021 when the city had 21. The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges. Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the reduction in incidents, as part of a broader effort toward increasing public safety, is “incredibly important” in helping the city thrive.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO