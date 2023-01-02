Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
KWQC
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event. Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest...
KWQC
Muscatine 19-year-old arrested on burglary charge
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine teen was arrested on Thursday for burglary. Dante Chesmore, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; possession of a short barrel rifle, a Class D felony, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; trafficking stolen weapons, a Class C felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a Class D felony.
KWQC
3 arrested in Dixon on gun, drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dixon police arrested three people Thursday on gun and drug charges. The Dixon Police Department started an investigation Thursday with Scott Vue, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Police said they found a firearm and methamphetamine while searching...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
KWQC
Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart in December 2020. Jimena Jinez, 20, will get credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail. She also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after the prison term.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Bettendorf police for burglary, theft
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Trevelyan Pugh, 22, is wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Pugh is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call Crime...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted by East Moline police for possession of a weapon by a felon charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hensley is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
x1071.com
2nd Lowest Number of Shots Fired Cases in Dubuque in 2022
Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of cases of shots fired with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.According to a report, the city had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to 2021 when the city had 21. The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges. Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the reduction in incidents, as part of a broader effort toward increasing public safety, is “incredibly important” in helping the city thrive.
KWQC
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, was ordered to serve three years of...
KWQC
2 charged in connection to 2 car thefts, deputies say
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles. Keegan Leonard Lee Gravert, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft, interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of burglar tools and driving while barred. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Scott County.
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event. Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest...
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
KCRG.com
Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
superhits106.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
superhits106.com
Arrest Made Following Assault of Two Members of Hospital Staff
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Lonza Caudill of Dubuque shortly after 10pm Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of third-degree harassment and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. Reports say Caudill assaulted two members of the hospital staff.
Comments / 13